Report: Broncos Take Firm Stance on Deebo Samuel Trade
Deebo Samuel officially is on the trade block. And the Denver Broncos unofficially are out of the running.
The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson indicated Wednesday that the Broncos are not interested in acquiring the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, who was granted permission to find a new NFL home.
Samuel, 29, has been linked to the Broncos since news of his potential departure from the Bay Area first emerged earlier this month. Deebo himself did little to tamp down the dot-connecting, professing in a recent interview that Denver could be "something special" next season with a "couple more pieces."
"Bo Nix is playing really, really good ball right now," Samuel told Bleacher Report on Feb. 10. "Their defense is outrageous. You got [Patrick Surtain II] out there, who's the best at the position right now ... you got the other guy on the other side. I just think you need a couple more pieces, and it'll be what it needs to be. Just have to get past Pat Mahomes every year."
Samuel is entering the final year of his current deal and carries a $15.87 million salary-cap charge in 2025. This, combined with attitude and durability concerns, is likely a non-starter for a Broncos organization which feels "stronger than some would think" at the receiver position -- presumably strong enough to resist surrendering capital.
Denver assuredly will land its long-fabled offensive "Joker" to pair with budding franchise quarterback Bo Nix. General manager George Paton said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine "we’ll find one certainly at some point.”
But it won't be Deebo.
