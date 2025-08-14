Broncos OC Pushes Back Against Bo Nix's Critics from Preseason Opener
During a sit-down with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams on Tuesday, Denver Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix revealed that seeking perfection is one of his unflinching goals. However, if an observer tries to measure flawless performance within the strictures of just three offensive possessions in a preseason opener, it's bound to kick the hornet's.
Super Bowl aspirations have suddenly changed the landscape within Broncos Country, but offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said on Wednesday that Nix has always been his harshest critic.
"Sometimes he is even harder on himself than we are on him," Lombardi said. "He always has been like that and like we keep saying, he has a lot of experience and has been through the ringer a bunch of times. He always knows what happened."
Head coach Sean Payton has openly talked about the Broncos fulfilling what is being viewed as a vast potential, so the burden of carrying the torch for the franchise has been handed to Nix in only Year 2. Of course, the inherent danger everyone on the coaching staff must guard against will be Nix pressing too hard and becoming overly critical of his performances.
All told, it's going to require Lombardi and company putting the onus on the positives rather than the negatives, especially as competitive combat with the Arizona Cardinals got underway in Thursday's joint practice ahead of preseason Game 2.
"Again, I don't really know if he made any mistakes in that game, it was just... He (Nix) is hard on himself and he works hard," Lombardi said. "That's really as a coach the things you get mad at is if someone's not putting in the preparation and working hard enough. That's never an issue with him. It's just adults talking to each other and trying to get better."
In all fairness, Nix would be wrong to shoulder all the blame for the admittedly sluggish offensive showing against the San Francisco 49ers, the O-line certainly would have to admit it did not help the cause by being a little slow out of the blocks. Payton's must-fix list had grown to 14 bullet points coming out of the Bay Area, and it's without much doubt that nearly all of the tune-ups will be made on the offensive side of the ball.
Ironing out the wrinkles is part and parcel of the coaching game Payton has seemingly become addicted to. While many within the more critical corners will be looking for Nix to show some real polish against the Cardinals, Payton knows it's all about embracing the grind at this point in the Broncos' preparations.
"I think there's a mental and physical toughness of fighting through the fatigue and the soreness," Payton said. It's also training the body to get in-season. That's how it feels in-season and then remember the amount of time we spend on recovery is so important. I like the fact that all three preseason games are on Saturday, so that allows the routine to get consistent schedule wise."
Putting everything in its right context matters, because searching for perfection can often prove elusory.