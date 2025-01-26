3 Offseason Actions Broncos Can Take to Win the AFC West in 2025
The Denver Broncos have come a long way. After years of frustration, the Broncos reached the playoffs last season, which felt monumental given the challenges of prior years. This progress was fueled by a supportive ownership group, head coach oach Sean Payton's ability to maximize the players' potential, the standout play of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and a roster committed to a team-first mentality.
Together, they laid a solid foundation, but there is work to do if the Broncos want to hoist an AFC West banner. The path forward requires tough decisions, smart investments in personnel, and a strategy to control games against division powerhouses like the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos must focus on three key areas to take the next step in the division in 2025.
Let's break it down.
Fix the Run Game | Control the Clock
Time of possession was the Broncos' Achilles' heel last season. Against high-powered offenses in the AFC West, failing to control the clock often left Denver on the wrong side of shootouts.
The lack of a consistent ground attack was glaring. The Broncos averaged just 93.2 rushing yards per game, ranking 23rd in the league, with no back eclipsing 600 yards on the season.
To fix this issue, the Broncos must invest in a running back within the first three rounds of the upcoming NFL draft. Adding a bruising yet elusive back capable of shouldering 20 touches would give Denver the ability to grind out tough yards, sustain drives, and wear down opposing defenses.
A true workhorse in the backfield would complement the efficient passing game led by Nix and allow Denver to dictate the pace of games instead of chasing it.
Add Explosiveness to the Offense
Bo Nix showed remarkable poise in his rookie campaign, finishing with an 86.0 PFF grade that ranked among the best for first-year quarterbacks. However, the Offense often lacked the firepower to overwhelm opponents indeed.
Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. provided a spark in limited opportunities. Yet, beyond Courtland Sutton, the Broncos' receiving corps lacked consistent downfield threats, and the tight-end group was largely invisible. Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull failed to make an impact.
This position must be addressed through free agency or the draft to find a tight end who can dominate in the red zone and stretch the middle of the field.
Fortify the Defense for Third-Down Success
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph deserves credit for getting the most out of a unit that often outplayed its talent level. The Broncos ranked seventh in the league in total defense.
Still, the numbers tell only part of the story. The defense struggled mightily in key moments, allowing opponents 220.71 yards per game, ranking 19th in the NFL. Denver needs reinforcements.
A run-stuffing defensive lineman would provide the physical presence necessary to shore up a sometimes-vulnerable front. Additionally, the Broncos must add a playmaking linebacker who can both blitz effectively and cover tight ends — a glaring weakness exposed in losses to teams like the Chargers. At safety, P.J. Locke showed flashes, but the unit lacks a true enforcer to set the tone and make a game-changing playmaker.
Bottom Line
The Broncos are at a crossroads. Last season's playoff berth was a testament to the hard work of the coaching staff and players, but securing the AFC West will require bold moves.
The Broncos can take the next step by fixing the run game, surrounding Nix with more dynamic weapons, and strengthening the defense's ability to deliver on third downs. The road ahead isn't easy, but with the right moves, Denver has the potential to become not just a division champion but a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Optimism abounds in Broncos Country, but tough choices will define this offseason.
