Broncos OLB Room: Top Threats to Take Last 2 Roster Spots
The Denver Broncos have their top three edge rushers set — Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto — but they're still looking for one of them to step up as a bonafide guy. Meanwhile, the Broncos will be settling their depth at the position when training camp rolls around.
In 20213, this unit struggled to get consistent pressure, with only one player totaling over 40 quarterback pressures, and just two players breaking 20 pressures at the position. The player with the fourth-most pressures from the position was Randy Gregory, who played 79 pass rush snaps in four games before the Broncos traded him.
Significant improvement is urgently needed from the Broncos' primary pass rushers.
Thomas Incoom and Ronnie Perkins, who were with the Broncos last season, are part of the mix. Durell Nchami joined the practice squad later in the season. Incoom and Perkins saw the field during the season, with nine and 65 snaps, respectively.
They combined for five pressures, all from Perkins, who had two fewer pressures than Gregory in five fewer snaps. With Perkins and Incoom leading the way among the depth options, or at least from how it seems, it's clear that this is a wide-open battle for the final two or three rush linebacker spots on the 53-man roster. The competition is fierce, and the outcome is far from certain, making it an exciting prospect for Broncos fans.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
This offseason, the Broncos brought in two intriguing options: Jonah Elliss via the draft and Dondrea Tillman in free agency. Elliss will likely make the roster as the No. 4 pass rusher and is ahead of Perkins and Incoom, despite the rookie working back from injury.
Even with the injury, Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton liked Elliss enough to draft him with the No. 76 overall pick. That investment cements him as the fourth rusher on the roster as long as Elliss can get back to full health and stay healthy.
As for Tillman, he was the United Football League’s leading pass rusher with 52 pressures — nine more than the next player. He played for the Birmingham Stallions and helped them win the UFL championship.
Despite leading in pressures, Tillman picked up six sacks, tied for the 10th-most, and his pass-rush win percentage ranked 16th. There's a lot to work with in Tillman’s game, and while the talent in the UFL isn’t on an NFL level, he showed he can thrive at that level of pro ball.
Can Tillman handle another step up in competition? Time will tell.
Jaylon Allen is another addition as an undrafted rookie out of Memphis. Over the past three seasons at Memphis, he picked up 85 pressures and 13 sacks.
While Allen's game has enticing traits, it's noteworthy that he struggled when facing tougher competition in college while excelling against players who aren’t going to get a look by the NFL. He was also a reliable run defender for Memphis. With his tools, he's a prime candidate for the Broncos practice squad.
With four OLB roster spots being taken by Browning, Cooper, Bonitto, and Elliss, there are one, maybe two spots left. Perkins and Incoom may be the leaders for it, but Tillman has a strong case already. If Tillman can take that next step forward from the UFL in the preseason, it will be hard to keep him off the roster.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!