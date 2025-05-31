7 Encouraging Takeaways from Broncos' First Week of OTAs
The Denver Broncos held their first on-field practices as a complete team this week. Tuesday through Thursday, the veterans and rookies were out on the grass together for the team's initial voluntary minicamp.
Only Thursday's practice was open to the press, but we learned a lot from it. The Broncos will be back next week for their second voluntary minicamp, running from June 3-5, and that'll be followed by mandatory minicamp in the middle of June.
From there, it's the NFL desert — the six-week stretch between the end of the offseason training program and the beginning of training camp. Between now and then, we'll learn even more about how the 2025 Broncos are shaping up.
For now, though, we've already gleaned much. Let's dive into this week's big takeaways from Broncos OTAs.
1. Continuity is King
Bo Nix hasn't had the same play-caller in back-to-back seasons since high school. That changes this year, with Nix entering Year 2 with Sean Payton as the voice in his ear.
The play-caller is the same, which means the scheme is the same. On top of that, the Broncos successfully fended off suitors in pursuit of quarterbacks coach Davis Webb's services, retaining him for this season, along with a little promotion. While Webb will also serve as the pass game coordinator, Nix keeps his position coach.
“I think it’s a positive. Just the stability in what we’re doing offensively and his overall understanding," Payton said of Nix on Thursday. "It kind of goes to the earlier question of him just out here, taking the script, going through it, and feeling almost like the plays can run off his tongue, where a year ago, you were having to repeat it twice. It’s just a lot different.”
The cherry on top is that, with the exception of Javonte Williams and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Nix's supporting cast is returning, including every man on the starting-five offensive line. Nix looks like a different quarterback this year, as he's not having to think about every rep, from the play-calling perspective to the nomenclature, and everything in between.
“It’s a lot different," Payton said of Nix's comportment during this year's OTAs. "We don’t use that term, ‘Pick up where we left off,’ but just the processing [and] understanding of what we’re doing in and out of the huddle. These three days—as you’re watching each decision, [the throws are] where you want the ball to go. I think it’s entirely different.”
The benefits and blessings of that continuity will be far-reaching and manifold. It'll come out in the wash this year and redound to very good things for the Broncos organization.
2. Engram Hitting the Ground Running
Keeping it on offense, we got our first look at new tight end Evan Engram. Acquired back in March on a two-year, $23 million deal, Engram looked sharp in his No. 1 jersey on Thursday.
We learned from Nix that he and Engram have actually spent a lot of time together at Broncos HQ since the Pro Bowl tight end was signed. Engram's inquisitiveness, experience, and talent are other reasons to be very bullish on Nix's 2025 outlook.
3. Harvey Won't be Handed the Job
Although we saw the team's 2025 draft picks during rookie minicamp earlier this month, Thursday offered us our first glimpse at second-round running back RJ Harvey and third-round wideout Pat Bryant in action alongside their veteran teammates. Harvey showed off that twitchy explosiveness and smoothness, but conspicuously, he wasn't the No. 1 running back.
Much like how Nix had to work his way up the depth chart last year, the Broncos have placed Harvey at No. 3 in the running back pecking order behind Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin. The message? Earn it, rook.
Harvey will do just that, but it's clear the Broncos also have some high expectations for Estime, in particular. McLaughlin will reprise his role as the slashing No. 3 guy, but Payton emphasized on Thursday that Estime is going to get the opportunities he needs, from a touches standpoint, to get into a productive groove, unlike last year.
Just seeing the backs in action in drills and some light team work, though, Harvey absolutely pops. He'll be role player in this offense from Day 1, but penciling the rookie in as the de facto starting running back? Premature.
4. Hufanga Poised to Honor Denver's Safety Tradition
The Broncos signed former San Francisco 49ers All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga to a multi-year deal in March, and we got to see him in action and hear from him for the first time on Thursday. He's reminiscent of Hall-of-Famer Troy Polamalu — for a reason. Hufanga modeled his game after the legendary Pittsburgh Steeler, and has known him since his teenage years, sharing the USC alma mater.
Hufanga knows all about the Broncos' storied history at the safety position. From stalwarts like Hall-of-Famers Steve Atwater, John Lynch, and even Brian Dawkins, to recent standouts (though no longer with the team) like Justin Simmons, Hufanga is looking to honor that safety legacy by (hopefully) joining the pantheon.
Remember, Lynch is the Niners general manager and the man who drafted Hufanga in the fifth round back in 2021. The Niners, of course, competed to keep Hufanga around, but when he decided to take his talents to Denver, Lynch was the first person to call him.
"When I signed here, that was the first person to call me and congratulate me. He said how excited he was because he played here as well," Hufanga said of Lynch. "There is a long line of history here. My goal is to represent them the right way.”
Hufanga will serve as one of Denver's two starting safeties, alongside Brandon Jones. Jones was a Pro Bowl alternate last year, turning in an impressive first campaign as a Bronco. The last line of defense is going to be formidable this year.
5. A 'Clear Vision' for Sanders
Drew Sanders has been an enigma since arriving as a 2023 third-round draft pick. Initially tapped to play inside linebacker, the Broncos swapped his position following his rookie season, moving him to outside linebacker.
It wasn't meant to be, though, as Sanders suffered an offseason Achilles tear, that cost him all but the last few games of the 2024 season. While he was healing up, the Broncos' outside linebacker corps had a coming-out party, with Nik Bonitto totaling 13.5 sacks and earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, while Jonathon Cooper scored a second contract on his way to the first double-digit sack season of his career.
On top of the two starters, the Broncos' fielded two rookie outside linebackers in the rotation last year in third-rounder Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman. The duo combined for 10 sacks in relief of Bonitto and Cooper. The Broncos led the league in sacks with 63, 34 of which were from the rush linebackers.
By the time Sanders was healthy enough to return to the roster, the Broncos were flush at outside linebacker, opting to move him back to the inside, where he'll remain, according to Payton.
“The vision is clear. Inside linebacker," Payton said of Sanders' role with the team. "We think he’s a pressure player. So obviously, there’s ways where you can pressure that guy from a stacked position, or to an outside position. He’s doing well handling it.”
The Broncos brass praised Sanders at the Combine in February, expressing a belief in his future as a crucial starter. He'll be behind Alex Singleton and free-agent arrival Dre Greenlaw, but expect to see Sanders on the field quite a lot in 2024, mainly due to his pass-rush ability (from anywhere on the field), and his propensity for always being around the ball.
The kid is a playmaker, but injuries and positional changes have curtailed his early career momentum. Here's to hoping he can stay out of the injury bug's sights, because if he can, the rest will take care of itself.
6. No JFM? No Problem
Veteran defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers wasn't at this week's practices, but remember, these OTAs are voluntary. Next week's practices will be, too.
Payton isn't worried about JFM's absence and expects to see him at mandatory minicamp on June 14.
“This is all voluntary," Payton said of Franklin-Myers. "He’s had a good offseason.”
Franklin-Myers is in a contract year, but so are Bonitto, Zach Allen, and Courtland Sutton, all of whom were at OTAs, for what it's worth. It was good to see Sutton there, by the way, after he missed last year's voluntary OTAs while recovering from an offseason procedure in Florida.
7. Watch Out for Troy
While we're on the subject of Franklins, Payton said something curious on Thursday about one of his second-year wideouts. According to Payton, Broncos Country can expect an "ascension" from Troy Franklin coming soon to Empower Field at Mile High.
"I think you’re going to see those types of ascensions with players like Troy," Payton said. "There are a number of young players competing for not so much spots, but competing for touches. He’s one of them.”
Look for Franklin to expand his role within the offense. But as you're watching, keep in mind, he changed his jersey number from No. 16 to No. 11.