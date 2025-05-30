Payton Reveals 'Clear Vision' for Broncos LB Drew Sanders
There is no ambiguity about where — inside or outside — third-year linebacker Drew Sanders will line up for the Denver Broncos in 2025.
“The vision is clear. Inside linebacker," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters following Thursday's session of Organized Team Activities. "We think he’s a pressure player. So obviously, there’s ways where you can pressure that guy from a stacked position, or to an outside position. He’s doing well handling it.”
A 2023 third-round pick, Sanders began his NFL career vacillating between the EDGE and off-ball positions. He made all 17 appearances as a rookie but played in only four games (18 defensive snaps) last season due to a torn Achilles tendon, notching eight combined tackles, one quarterback hit, and a sack.
Now healthy entering year three, Sanders projects as the Broncos' primary backup ILB behind starters Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton. He could be depended upon (relatively) heavily with Greenlaw returning from a quad injury and Singleton from a torn ACL, rotating onto the field for third-downs and passing situations.
This appears to have been the plan all along.
“Right now, inside—we are talking about Drew—and last year we went into the offseason with the EDGE idea," Payton said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "Then we have progressed enough to where he is going to work inside. It’s how the season finished, too. We are going to keep him right there.”
“We think Sanders can be a starter in this league at linebacker," added general manager George Paton. "Now let’s see how it goes. We’re going to keep adding good players. Competition—we just want competition at all of the positions. We’re not anointing anyone starters, but we just want to keep bringing in competition and we’ll get good results.”