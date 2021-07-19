Trial Dismissed: What the Future Holds for Broncos Ownership Revealed

Are the Broncos moving toward an outside sale or is this club staying within the Bowlen family?

Last week, a lawsuit filed by two Bowlen family members against the ownership trust that currently oversees the Denver Broncos was dismissed.

Broncos fans are no doubt wondering what that means for the future of the franchise, ranging from what input Bowlen family members have at this point to the likelihood of the team being sold to an outside owner.

Basically, the lawsuit filed by Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Klemmer claimed that when the late Pat Bowlen changed the terms of his trust in 2009, he was not of sound mind and influenced unduly. Remember, Bowlen died due to the ravages of Alzheimer's disease, which caused him to step away from the team in 2014.

The motion to dismiss was filed by Wallace and Klemmer, to which the trustees did not object. Thus, the court held that the amended trust documents are enforceable.

What it means is that Wallace and Klemmer can no longer make a legal claim that Bowlen was unduly influenced when he amended the trust in 2009. No more, no less.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What it Means for Broncos' Future

Some have speculated that, because current CEO Joe Ellis didn't specifically mention a name that would take over as owner, it means the team will be sold. Brittany Bowlen has been cited often as the favorite of the Trust, which includes Ellis and two others.

However, just because Ellis didn't mention Brittany does not mean the team is going to be sold. Woody Paige wrote in the Colorado Springs Gazette that, while the legal issue has been settled, it remains to be seen whether or not the team will be sold.

One reason for Wallace and Klemmer settling, Paige speculates, is that it may have had more to do with concern about certain details about Pat Bowlen's health being made public. Paige wrote:

"The complainant side, which (full disclosure) was considering serving a subpoena for my testimony, ultimately decided not to drag Pat Bowlen’s medical problems through a four-week trial. The trustees contested private disclosures and felt the suit was irresponsible. According to two knowledgeable sources, a compromise was reached when the sisters’ attorneys realized they would not prevail."

What compromise there may have been between the Bowlen daughters and the Trust is uncertain, but Paige wrote that Pat's seven children will have discussions with the trustees about what to do next. While Klemmer and Wallace want the team sold, Brittany, Annabel, Christiana, and Patrick Bowlen III prefer the Broncos staying with the family, Paige wrote. Only the opinion of John Bowlen, Jr., who has had legal problems, is unknown.

In all likelihood, an agreement on the Broncos' future will come down to what Pat's children ultimately decide.

Paige also wrote that, if Brittany were to become owner, it wouldn't happen for a while, because she must serve for three more years in administrative positions before she could be named owner.

Paige also cited the Kansas City Chiefs as a possible comparison. After Lamar Hunt died, his four children inherited ownership of the team and they selected Clark Hunt as chairman.

It's possible, with Ellis intending to step down as CEO as soon as 2022, that the Bowlen children could choose to keep the team, then elect one of them as the CEO.

Only time will tell what happens next, but no Broncos fan should rule anything out at this point. While the lawsuit dismissal doesn't guarantee the Broncos stay with Bowlen family members, it doesn't close the door, either.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!