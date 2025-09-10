Broncos Starter Misses Practice Due to Knee Injury
Denver Broncos starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers missed practice Wednesday with what the team listed as a knee injury on its initial Week 2 status report.
Inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad) and tight end Nate Adkins (ankle) also did not practice ahead of Sunday's road contest at Indianapolis.
In his second season with the Broncos, Franklin-Myers notched only one solo tackle amid last week's 20-12 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The soon-to-be 29-year-old did not appear worse for wear as he was on the field for 63% (36) of the team's defensive snaps.
Though his knee issue could be minor in nature, any potential absence is a financial impediment to Franklin-Myers, who's unsigned beyond 2025 and openly seeking a contract extension. The Broncos recently handed out new deals to outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive end Zach Allen, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
“[DL] John [Franklin-Myers] is a really good player," general manager George Paton said in August. "[It was a] big bonus we were able to get John last year. Like a number of other of our players in the final year of their deals, we’d like to have them all back. John’s no different. We have a number of players, and it’s a puzzle, kind of like your roster management, like the 53-man. So we’re working through a lot of that now. We’re excited to have John Franklin [-Myers], we’re excited to have [C Luke] Wattenberg and a lot of these guys in the last year of their deals.”
As to the status of Greenlaw, who sat out Week 1 and continues to be bothered by his lower-leg issue, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday there's "nothing to update you on. Progress is going well." Payton previously said that Greenlaw would return "sooner than later." Alas ...
In more positive developments, fellow starting ILB Alex Singleton was a full practice participant as he continues his journey back from a torn ACL, and top tight end Evan Engram got in a limited session after sustaining a calf injury against the Titans. Engram was spotted stretching and going through individual drills.
The Broncos will practice again on Thursday and Friday before issuing official game statuses for Week 2.