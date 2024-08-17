How to Watch & Stream Broncos QB Bo Nix's First Career Start vs. Packers
The Denver Broncos will debut in front of the home crowd on Sunday, hosting the Green Bay Packers in preseason Game 2. Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix will start the game, which is fitting.
A first-round pick's first-career start should be in front of the home faithful, if at all possible. It's only an exhibition game, but the scrutiny in this one will be significantly elevated due to Nix carrying the hopes and dreams of an entire fan base.
Nix's debut last week in Indianapolis was impressive. He tossed a touchdown, didn't turn the ball over or take a sack, and delivered points on four of five drives, finishing with a QB rating north of 100.
How can Broncos fans across the world make sure to catch the game? Here's everything you need to know to watch it live on television or stream it.
Broncos vs. Packers
- Date/Time: Sunday, August 17 at 6 p.m. MDT
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High • Denver, CO
- Television: KUSA Channel 9
- Stream: FuboTV, Hulu+, NFL+ & YouTube TV (subscription required)
- Play by Play: Steve Levy, Color Analyst: Ryan Harris, Sideline: Cynthia Frelund and Scotty Gange
The Broncos will intrigue fans with a new combination of jersey and pants. Once again, despite it being a home game, Denver will rock its new Summit White jersey but with Sunset Orange pants.
