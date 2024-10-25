Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Panthers Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos have the chance to get two games above .500 with the 1-6 Carolina Panthers in town on Sunday. Reeling from a quarterback change this week, the Panthers are starting a rookie at the position, which could be easy pickings for this predatory Broncos defense.
It's also a chance for the hot-and-cold Broncos offense to find some consistency and production. How will Broncos-Panthers shake out?
Let's go around the Mile High Huddle table to see how our staff foresees this one shaking out.
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 4-3: Hitting the heady heights of being two games above the .500 mark is intoxicating for long-suffering Broncos fans. Facing the Panthers comes at a perfect time for the Broncos, but they simply can't afford to slip up. Indeed they don't, powered by a rabid defense which delivers seven sacks on the day, as Bo Nix throws for a trio of scores and the Broncos run away with this one.
Pick: Broncos 34, Panthers 7
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 4-3: The Broncos have been playing complementary football recently and have gone on a good run, winning four of the last five, while the Panthers are a team that lacks talent. However, it's still important that the Broncos put in a professional performance. In this, Nix makes a few timely throws, paired with strong performances in the running game, but the Broncos defense delivers the victory with some timely sacks against the re-inserted Bryce Young, forcing multiple turnovers and a defensive score.
Pick: Broncos 31, Panthers 12
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 4-3: The Broncos have officially climbed out from being one of the 'bad' teams in the NFL. After a complete drubbing of the New Orleans Saints last week, Denver gets a chance vs. arguably the league's worst teams. As long as the Broncos protect the ball on offense and stop the run on defense, they should win this comfortably.
Pick: Broncos 26, Panthers 13
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 4-3: The Panthers are one of the worst teams in the NFL, if not the worst overall. It's easy to think of this as a 'trap game,' but the Broncos have been winning the games they should be winning. Tougher opponents coming up will tell us how good the Broncos actually are, but this week, they should easily improve to 5-3.
Pick: Broncos 27, Panthers 10
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 3-4: The Broncos' dominant defense will overwhelm the Panthers, whose offense looks lost at sea. Nix is primed for a breakout, with Denver's elite defense and special teams giving him plenty of chances to shine. Expect the Broncos to climb to 5-3 while Carolina drifts further into last place with another blowout loss.
Pick: Broncos 28, Panthers 10
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 3-4: This isn’t a must-win game by definition — especially against an NFC opponent — but it is a litmus test for the Broncos. If they can’t beat the 1-6, Young-led Panthers, at home, the Broncos don’t deserve to make the playoffs. A win is a win, and Denver would accept even a squeaker. But, in reality, this game shouldn’t be close.
Pick: Broncos 29, Panthers 13
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 3-4: The 4-3 Broncos are red-hot, while the Panthers are circling the proverbial drain. Expect Denver’s defense to physically punish Young in what could be an early curtain call on a busted career. Nix and the Broncos offense will continue their effective rushing attack while scoring two touchdowns through the air.
Pick: Broncos 34, Panthers 10
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 3-4: This should be one of those games that college coaches like to call a "track meet and a band concert" for the Broncos offense. Denver is head and shoulders above the Panthers, especially defensively. With Young starting, I fully expect Vance Joseph to pin his ears back and dial up the pressure, while the offense should rush for two bills on the ground.
Pick: Broncos 33, Panthers 6
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 3-4: Denver will likely emphasize the ground game as Carolina's run defense is poor. The Broncos defense will ruin whatever potential Young may have left, crushing the Panthers offense in dominant fashion.
Pick: Broncos 35, Panthers 10
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 3-4: This matchup vs. a bad Panthers team is the perfect opportunity for the Broncos to exhibit their dominance on all sides of the football. There will be many touches for Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin as the Broncos' running game will be a focal point of the game plan. With Young inserted into the lineup for the Panthers, the Broncos' defensive line will be aggressive and aid in a lopsided victory for the home team.+
Pick: Broncos 38, Panthers 10
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 2-5: There are some calling this a 'trap game' with the two big road opponents coming up. The Broncos ran into their trap game against the Los Angeles Chargers a couple of weeks back when the nation was celebrating them. This week, the Broncos do not mess around, giving the Panthers a healthy dose of the run game, dominating from the get-go on both sides of the ball.
Pick: Broncos 27, Panthers 6
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 2-5: The gloves are off for a Broncos squad that can see 5-3 within striking distance. Sean Payton is 2-0 against his former NFC South foes this season, and Sunday will make it 3-0, as Nix comes to life as a passer and the Broncos swallow up Bryce Young with multiple sacks and three takeaways. Courtland Sutton returns to the box score with his biggest game of the season after being shut out last week in New Orleans.
Pick: Broncos 27, Panthers 9
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 1-6: Expect Denver's formidable front seven to have Carolina’s young quarterback running for his life. The Broncos boast five players with at least four sacks this season. Look for them to add to their total on their way to a relatively easy victory.
Pick: Broncos 27, Panthers 6
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 1-6: The Broncos are getting back to full strength and starting to find their groove on offense. The Panthers are one of the worst teams in the NFL, ranking bottom-five in almost every statistcal and analytical category on offense and defense. Carolina's tape makes it clear why. Offensively, the Broncos should be able to run all over the Panthers while the continuing to figure out their passing game. Meanwhile, the Broncos defense completely shuts down the Panthers offense with another big win over an NFC South team, only allowing a garbage time touchdown.
Pick: Broncos 38, Panthers 13
