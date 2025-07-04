Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Lays Out Bold Objectives for the 2025 Season
Truly elite players, like Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, are hardwired to chase individual and team goals. In that vein, it's hardly surprising to hear the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is setting a high bar for himself yet again in 2025.
This time around, though, chasing Super Bowl glory sounds far more plausible and pressing for Surtain.
"There's always something out there to do better," Surtain said via Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. "Why not get another one? Why not get more All-Pros? ... But I think the main goal is to win the Super Bowl, at the end of the day. That's why I play the game, is to win. I think that's the end goal for me."
Only three generational players have won back-to-back DPoY awards, and if Surtain were to join Lawrence Taylor, J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald, he would become the first-ever defensive back to accomplish the feat. Despite offseason additions like linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, as well as fellow cornerback Jahdae Barron's via the draft, Surtain continues to take his lunch pail to work.
Surtain's work ethic and confidence can be contagious, especially as the league's best defensive player. More than simply stroking his own ego, stepping up as a collective group is where Surtain feels this group is headed entering training camp.
"We try to stay level-headed, stay grounded, be where our feet are and just grind and perfect our craft each and every day," Surtain said.
While Surtain isn't ready to put himself up on a pedestal simply because he won such a coveted individual accolade last season, others have put him up there. In some cases, it was only to shoot him back down again.
For example, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has already compiled a list of five elite defenders who he feels are poised to dethrone Surtain, and win themselves the DPoY award. Undoubtedly, Aidan Hutchinson, Micah Parsons, Dexter Lawrence, Jalen Carter, and Kyle Hamilton are elite enough talents to wrestle the honor away from Surtain, but only if they can play lights out and win enough games.
However, this time around, Surtain could be playing on a defense aiming to convert its stockpile of sheer talent into becoming a truly generational unit. He will form the centerpiece of that glittering defense, and the addition of key pieces around the 25-year-old figures to boost the outcome.
"Those guys are going to come in and bring that winning atmosphere," Surtain noted of the arrival of Greenlaw and Hufanga. "They've been to Super Bowls. They know how to win at a high level. So, adding that to the team will only make our team even better."
It could be argued that Surtain will have to deliver consecutive DPoY awards if the Broncos are going to win a championship this season. It's a lofty pursuit, but one that seems to suit him perfectly.
