Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Plans to 'Eliminate' Jets' Rodgers-Wilson Connection
On the heels of signing his mega-extension, Patrick Surtain II has delivered for the Denver Broncos. In three straight games, the fourth-year pro has shut down his primary assignment, limiting the opposing team's No. 1 receiver to a pittance.
There have been a few penalties, but overall, Surtain has defended his island with aplomb in 2024. However, Aaron Rodgers is a completely different animal, which makes Surtain's tilt vs. New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson one of the marquee matchups of Week 4.
Surtain has yet to face Rodgers, so Sunday at MetLife Stadium will be a first-time throwdown and battle of wits.
“I’m looking forward to it," Surtain said on Wednesday. "Aaron Rodgers is a guy that I’ve always thought about playing. I watched him growing up, seeing him make just amazing throws each and every year. Obviously, he’s a future [Pro Football] Hall of Famer, so I’m looking forward to that matchup."
Surtain recognizes the "dynamic connection" Rodgers has established with Wilson. While Wilson is yet to go off in a game this year, Surtain is going to do everything within his power to ensure it doesn't happen in Week 4.
"Garrett, he’s a great receiver, as well," Surtain said. "They have a very dynamic connection going on right now. We have to game plan for them, and we’re looking forward to competing and being the best defense we can be to eliminate that.”
The Broncos lost one of their defensive leaders this week with inside linebacker Alex Singleton hitting injured reserve with a season-ending ACL tear. The Broncos signed two new veteran linebackers to the practice squad to help stanch the bleeding, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will have to rely on his young secondary to continue its smothering performance.
For Surtain and company, that starts with communication.
“I just think we’ve been dialed in since training camp," Surtain said of his fellow defensive backs. "We made it a key emphasis of communicating the back end because as long as we’re on the same page, we’re very dominant. I just think that’s a key component to our success defensively so far. Communication and being on the same page.”
It's been great to see Riley Moss answer the bell as a new starter opposite Surtain this year. Moss, Surtain, and nickel Ja'Quan McMillian are playing as well as any cornerback trio in the NFL.
Throw in the impressive addition of Brandon Jones at safety and P.J. Locke's continued physicality on the back end, and the Broncos secondary has exceeded early expectations. It may be a relatively young and inexperienced secondary, but its talent has been on full display.
The diminished Broncos defense will need all of its cylinders firing in unison on Sunday. Despite the loss of Singleton, Rodgers expects the Broncos defense to be "riding high" after Week 3's dominant win.
Whether the Broncos can emerge with another upset win on the road remains to be seen, but fans can count on Surtain doing his best to disrupt the Rodgers-to-Wilson connection.
