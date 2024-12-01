Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Dishes on How to Shut Down Jerry Jeudy
Guarding against the inherent dangers of playing back-to-back "trap games" could be getting tiresome for Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Nevertheless, when the 3-8 Cleveland Browns roll into town for Monday Night Football, just how diligently the Broncos have prepared for the dangerous weapons they'll face might keep them at the forefront of the AFC Wildcard race.
Payton has multiple former pupils now collecting checks in Cleveland. Jerry Jeudy returns to lock horns with Surtain on the outside when Winston takes to the air.
While Jeudy's brief tenure in the Mile High City blew hot and cold before he was shipped in an offseason trade to the Browns, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is preparing fully for the speedster's notoriously slick ability to create separation with his route running.
"Just knowing your keys and being patient with him," Surtain said of Jeudy. "Obviously, he has a lot of stuff at the line and his route running ability is top tier. You just have to be patient. Trust your technique and use your leverage, stuff like that to win. Definitely we watched a lot of film, and we have a good game plan going on."
It really wouldn't be Jeudy in the least if he hadn't run his mouth just a little during the build-up to this one. Jeudy's said he wants to "whip" the Broncos and was likely intended to ruffle some feathers within the Broncos locker room and even up in the front office.
Such Machiavellian intentions don't resonate quite so much with the externally calm and composed Surtain, though. The Broncos All-Pro is simply different and does most of his talking on the field.
Jeudy has developed solid chemistry with the Browns' new starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, whose freewheeling approach to the game has allowed him to carve out a long career. As unorthodox as Winston might appear to the layman, though, he's every bit a threat to take seriously, according to Surtain.
"He is very confident in his ability and in himself as well," Surtain said of Winston on Friday. "You can see the team is rallying behind him. He has great energy about himself, obviously. You can tell these past couple of games, the offense has been striding a little better. Jameis definitely has that composure about him and that mentality."
Coming off a shock win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a snowstorm, the Browns can play with freedom when under the glare of another national audience on Monday. Winston presents a clear and present danger, but Payton has the inside line on his unique tendencies from their time spent together on the New Orleans Saints.
Time will tell how much that serves the Broncos on MNF.
