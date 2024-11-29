Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Sends Ominous Message Ahead of Denver Return
Apparently, Jerry Jeudy isn't viewing his return to the Mile High City as just another game. No, no, no. The Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos tilt on Monday Night Football will very much be heightened by his zest for revenge, as evidenced by his answer to a question about his feelings heading into the game.
“My feelings? I just want to go back up there and whip their ass," Jeudy said via Tony Grossi of The Land On Demand. 9NEWS' Mike Klis caught the exchange and posted on X.
The Broncos drafted Jeudy at No. 15 overall back in 2020, and although he had bursts of production, he ultimately failed to launch. The Broncos traded him to Cleveland in a move that amounted to a salary dump this past spring, clearing up $12.9 million on the cap and receiving just a fifth and sixth-round draft pick in exchange.
As a former first-rounder and Alabama Crimson Tide star, perhaps the relative peanuts for which he was dealt to Cleveland rankles Jeudy. Or perhaps it's that the Broncos gave up on him after four seasons and right before he was about to play on the fifth-year option the team had exercised.
The truth is, after an impressive finish to the 2022 season, the team fully expected Jeudy to turn the corner and emerge as a bonafide playmaker in 2023, especially with Sean Payton arriving as head coach. That didn't happen, and combined with some of his on and off-field high jinks, Payton had seen enough, greenlighting the cap-centric trade.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Now, if the Broncos don't release Russell Wilson and incur $85 million in dead-money charges to the salary cap, does Jeudy still get traded? It's hard to say, but my bet would be yes. He didn't seem to jive with Payton's way and culture.
As it stands, Jeudy leads the Browns with 45 receptions for 645 yards and two touchdowns. He's got a decent chemistry rolling with new Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.
If Jeudy is this salty before the game, it's going to be fun to see how that translates to the limelight when the Mile High Faithful start booing him at Empower Field at Mile High. For what it's worth, Payton did nothing but compliment Jeudy when asked about him earlier this week.
“He’s explosive, he separates," Payton said on Thursday of Jeudy. "From a talent standpoint, he has great hips, great transition, and he has great football IQ.”
And yet, Jeudy undeniably didn't fit in Denver. He finished with just 54 receptions for 758 years and two touchdowns in his final year as a Bronco.
After the Browns rewarded Jeudy with a massive multi-year extension upon acquiring him, I'm not sure why he's sounds so hot under the collar about the Broncos. Jeudy should be thanking Payton.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!