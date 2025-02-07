Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Named AP Defensive Player of the Year
For the first time since 1978, a Denver Broncos has been named the A.P. Defensive Player of the Year. Announced on Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was named the DPoY.
Surtain's fourth year in the NFL was prolific. Garnering Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, he turned in a campaign for the ages, and has been recognized with the equivelant of the NFL's defensive MVP award.
Surtain broke up 11 passes, notched four interceptions, including a pick-six, and 45 tackles. According to NextGen Stats, he surrendered the fewest receiving yards (306) and the second-lowest passer rating when targeted (59.1) among cornerbacks (min. 375 coverage snaps).
Son of the famous Patrick Surtain Sr., Pat was the Broncos' first-round pick out of Alabama in 2021 (No. 9 overall). He earned a starting job out of the gates, and is already a
At age 24, Surtain is just getting started.
Hall-of-Famer Randy Gradishar is the only other Bronco to ever win the Defensive Player of the Year award. Congrats to Surtain, his family, and the Broncos.
Surtain's award is emblematic of the new trajectory the Broncos are on as a franchise. Sean Payton has turned the ship around, and with quarterback Bo Nix entering his prime, and Surtain in two, the Broncos are poised to be playoff contender for the forseeable future.
To quote Payton, the Broncos "are gonna be a problem" for the NFL.
