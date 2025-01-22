Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Garners DPoY Honor from PFWA & 101 Awards
We might have our clearest harbingers predicting Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II as the soon-to-be-named A.P. Defensive Player of the Year. The realization comes on the heels of the Pro Football Writers of America naming him the Defensive Player of the Year and the 101 Awards proclaiming Surtain the AFC Defensive Player of the Year.
Surtain has already been voted a Pro Bowl starter and first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. If these two latest accolades are anything, they are the omens predicting him to become the first Bronco since Randy Gradishar in 1978 to win the A.P. Defensive Player of the Year award.
Think of it; how many great defensive players the Broncos have had since the Hall-of-Fame contributions of Gradishar. We're talking about the vaunted likes of Karl Mecklenburg, Dennis Smith, Steve Atwater, Champ Bailey, John Lynch, Brian Dawkins, Von Miller, and others.
None since Gradishar have earned the coveted DPoY, though. Surtain is a near lock to finally break that ice.
As for the PFWA's DPoY award, Surtain became the first Bronco since it was created in 1992 to win it. In his fourth season, Surtain started 16 games, totaling 45 tackles (34 solo), four interceptions (132 yards and a TD), 11 pass break-ups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Surtain only allowed 306 receiving yards — the fewest by any NFL cornerback with at least 375 coverage snaps (according to NextGen Stats). He allowed the second-lowest passer rating when targeted among NFL corners (59.1).
What boggles the mind is that Surtain relinquished just 66 yards after the catch to his opponents, the second-fewest among corners with, again, at least 375 coverage snaps (NextGen). In Week 5, Surtain picked off Gardner Minshew, returning it 100 yards to the house for the second-longest pick-six in Broncos history.
Let's also remember that Surtain was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week (Week 5) and the AFC Defensive Player of the Month of November. The PFWA selected him to its All-NFL and All-AFC teams.
Meanwhile, the 101 Awards date back to 1969 and is the oldest awards program exclusively dedicated to the National Football League. 101 sportswriters and broadcasters vote on the awards, hence the name.
Surtain joins Lyle Alzado (1977) and Gradishar (1978) as the third player to be named the 101 Awards' AFC Defensive Player of the Year. And Surtain is the first cornerback to garner the accolade since Stephon Gilmore in 2019.
We'll learn on February 6 at the NFL Honors ceremonies whether Surtain truly brings home the big one.
