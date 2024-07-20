Broncos' Patrick Surtain II Voted NFL's No.1 CB: 4 Reasons Why
Among the Denver Broncos faithful, Patrick Surtain II has been regarded as the league's premier defender through the air. Surtain even draws many comparisons to the Broncos legend Champ Bailey.
While Surtain will need to continue playing at a premier level for the next decade to have a valid comparison to Champ, he is definitely on the right track, according to league executives, coaches, and scouts, who recently ranked him above contemporary players such as Denzel Ward, Jalen Ramsey, and the ever-popular Sauce Gardner.
Today, I will be breaking down why league executives and scouts think PS2 is in a category of his own.
Complete Corner
Most corners tend to stick to one side of the field, like former Seattle Seahawks great Richard Sherman, or shy away from getting dirty in run defense, like an all-time great who shall remain nameless. Surtain is different as league sources explain he is a "Complete corner that can play in any coverage and has size, instincts, ball skills and will tackle. I like the corners that can do it all."
Surtain can play anywhere on the field, on the boundary, in nickel, and even follow the tight end if they happen to be the opposing team's most dangerous threat, such as Travis Kelce or George Kittle.
Pure Talent
Having the genetics of a former premier cornerback, Patrick Surtain Sr. definitely doesn't hurt, especially if he coaches you to back-to-back state champions in high school and helps mold you into a five-star recruit. His father helped expand his knowledge of the game and maximize his physical traits.
These traits have been undeniable to executives around the league. Even after a slight dip in his play this past season, coordinators continue to praise him and his play.
"He did not have the best year," an NFL coordinator said. "But he's still the best pure talent, he moves the best, and you can do the most with him as far as coverage, so if I'm starting a team, I'm probably picking him."
Respect Among His Peers
Surtain has garnered respect throughout the league, even from other high-end corners like Gardner, who, when questioned about Surtain during an interview for the top 100 players in 2023, stated, "He's so technical. You can watch his first rep of the game, you can look at his 60th rep in the game, it just looks so in tune."
Seattle's Quandre Diggs had similar high praise, stating, "P2, he just never seems to get rattled; that's what makes him special."
Getting respect from your peers is the ultimate compliment in any career, as they recognize your work ethic and desire to be great. Even the Hall-of-Famer Bailey weighed in on PS2's young career, stating, "With his size and potential, the rookie campaign that he put together. He definitely has Hall of Fame potential."
Doesn't Care Who's Lined Up Across From Him
Let's not forget about Surtain division rival Davante Adams. While most doubted the young corner entering his first matchup against Adams, Surtain has proven he's more than up to the task, as their matchups have been special to watch.
PS2 shut down the Las Vegas Raiders' dynamic receiver in their first meeting, only to get roasted in their following matchup that ended in an Adams walk-off touchdown. While Adams' days in Vegas might be numbered, as he seems to want out, the matchups have definitely lived up to the hype.
Look for PS2 to continue to close the gap, as he seems to get better every time he steps on the field. He is learning from his mistakes while in the film room and working to take that next step.
Bottom Line
Watching PS2 grow throughout his young career has been a fun ride from being a bit of a surprise pick at No. 9 overall when some fans were pulling for Denver to draft Justin Fields, Caleb Farley, or Micah Parsons. Surtain has absolutely lived up to his draft pedigree, and NFL executives and scouts have definitely taken notice.
I expect Surtain to maintain his high level of work ethic and continue climbing the ladder of being regarded as one of the best players in the league for years to come. Who knows, maybe even surpass Champ as the best defensive back in team history.
