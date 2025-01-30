NFL Network's Top-50 Big Board is a Wake-Up Call for Broncos at Pick 20
After being restored to the playoff ranks, the next major push for the Denver Broncos will be to add dynamic playmakers at positions of need. Rather soberingly, the Broncos' lopsided playoff defeat to the Buffalo Bills only reinforced what the brass knew all along: dynamic reinforcements are required.
Now that the Broncos have been freed from the worst of Russell Wilson's albatross of a contract, chances are, free agency might provide a vital piece or two. Even so, the 20th overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft has an extremely high likelihood of being used by Broncos GM George Paton on a pass-catching tight end or a do-it-all running back.
Unfortunately, Denver's wish list will have severe limitations because the top running back in this draft is likely to be gone by the time Paton steps up to the plate. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah was in full bubble-bursting mode when he compiled his maiden list of the top 50 draft prospects.
Three prospects often mocked to Denver at No. 20 overall were listed in Jeremiah's top 10. Let's examine.
Ashton Jeanty | RB | Boise State
After lighting the college ranks up, Jeanty appears in the loftytop 3 in Jeremiah's estimation.
"Jeanty is a fun player to study. He is a short, compact runner with incredible strength, balance and burst. He displays outstanding vision, tempo and feel," Jeremiah wrote.
Jeanty might be the current top running back, but once the scouts all get the chance to prod and poke a little, that could dramatically change. What won't change is the Broncos' desperate need to replace incumbent starter Javonte Williams, so finding a major upgrade who can contribute with his legs and hands in the passing game is crucial.
Indeed, Jeremiah notably compared Jeanty to Dalvin Cook and J.K. Dobbins, the type of rarefied NFL talent the Broncos are looking at when it comes to drafting the Boise State Heisman Trophy runner-up. The truth is, the Broncos unearthing Bo Nix as the franchise quarterback has only exacerbated the need to quickly add a game-breaking runner behind him.
Nearly every team has been watching what Saquon Barkley has done this season, and it's served as a reminder of what an elite back can do for an offense. It could reset the running back market across the board.
Jeremiah's stock report has other options when it comes to dynamic running backs, including UNC's Omarion Hampton and Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins, who find themselves ranked 29th and 34th, respectively, and that's much more in the Broncos' wheelhouse. On a cautionary note, the Broncos would be foolish to over-fixate on the running backs in this year's draft, as their glaring need at tight end can't be ignored.
Ty Warren | TE | Penn State
Elite tight ends are indeed plentiful this year to help fill the Broncos' void, but Penn State star Tyler Warren appears to be trending away from Denver's grasp if Jeremiah is on the money. Jeremiah ranked Warren as the No. 5 overall prospect in his top 50 and compared him to Rob Gronkowski.
"Warren is a massive tight end who carried the Penn State offense this past season. He lined up in-line, in the slot and as a Wildcat quarterback. His production is the result of his size," Jeremiah wrote.
Indeed, Penn State's Swiss Army weapon can make plays regardless of where he lines up. He'd certainly fit Sean Payton's "joker" role in the offense, but he might be out of reach.
Alas, Warren's draft stock might get a huge boost on the heels of the Brock Bowers effect. Just how the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie set the league ablaze on his way to setting new receiving records almost guarantees that Warren won't drop to the Broncos — unless they orchestrate a spectacularly costly trade-up for the premier tight end in the class.
Colston Loveland | TE | Michigan
Pivoting to a similar prospect like the 20-year-old Loveland from Michigan wouldn't be easy for the Broncos' top brass either. Jeremiah listed the Wolverines' explosive playmaker as the No. 7 overall prospect on his big board, which might come as a gut punch.
Loveland operated especially well in space, and could be dunked in the same magic dust that Bowers brewed up during his first year as a pro.
"Loveland is a long, lean tight end with outstanding awareness, quickness and big-play ability. He has aligned in-line, as a wing and in the slot. He’s urgent in his release. He has a tremendous feel for option routes and working in space," Jeremiah wrote.
Fortunately, there are a lot of good players at running back and tight end that aren't ranked in Jeremiah's top 50. But this may have been a bit of a wake-up call for the Broncos sitting at No. 20 overall in the draft.
