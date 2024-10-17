Report: Broncos Plan to Play OLB Baron Browning vs. Saints
The Denver Broncos are expected to activate and play outside linebacker Baron Browning in Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
Browning and right tackle Mike McGlinchey were designated to return from injured reserve on Tuesday. It's uncertain as of this writing whether McGlinchey will also suit up at the Superdome.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A starter when healthy, Browning has been sidelined since Week 2 after suffering a foot injury amid Denver's loss to the Steelers. The fourth-year vet totaled five combined tackles across 58 defensive snaps prior to going on the shelf.
He was replaced in the lineup by OLB Nik Bonitto, who's currently second on the team with four sacks, logging 59% of the reps in Browning's stead. Bonitto has added four tackles-for-loss and seven quarterback hits while splitting time with rookie OLB Jonah Elliss (1.5 sacks, 3 TFLs, two QB hits, 38% snap share).
"We have a defense full of just young guys who are mostly self-made," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Oct. 3. "We have one first-round pick, and that’s [CB] Patrick [Surtain II], who is a really good player. Everyone else are pretty self-made guys that are just grinders. That’s helped our process of working hard, being smart, studying and just doing it right. Playing together and being team-first guys. It’s a group of self-aware, young, hungry guys who are still trying to reach for more."
Albeit on a potential snap count, Browning will boost an already potent Broncos pass-rush unit that ranks second in sacks (22) and third in quarterback pressures (93) through six games.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!