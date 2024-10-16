Broncos Designate RT Mike McGlinchey, OLB Baron Browning for Return
The Denver Broncos on Tuesday designated right tackle Mike McGlinchey and outside linebacker Baron Browning for return from injured reserve, the team announced.
Both players practiced in full Wednesday and are eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Thursday night's road game against the New Orleans Saints. They're officially listed as questionable.
The Broncos released inside linebacker Kristian Welch and defensive back Tanner McCalister in corresponding moves.
McGlinchey and Browning together landed on IR following Denver's Week 2 loss to Pittsburgh — the former with a knee injury, the latter with an ankle. They were replaced in the starting lineup by Alex Palczewski and Nik Bonitto, respectively.
Palczewski, a second-year UDFA, performed admirably in McGlinchey's stead before himself falling victim to injury. He was inactive in Week 6 and again was ruled out Thursday.
Bonitto ranks second on the club with four sacks, logging 59% of the defensive snaps in Browning's absence. The third-year pro has added four tackles-for-loss and seven quarterback hits while splitting time with rookie OLB Jonah Elliss (1.5 sacks, 3 TFLs, two QB hits, 38% snap share).
Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not indicate whether McGlinchey and Browning would reclaim their starting roles versus New Orleans, only explaining the difficulty of players returning on a short week.
“The different challenge is—and you see how we’re dressed. In other words, you’d like to be in shoulder pads and helmets, and we have a few guys that put shoulder pads and helmets on," Payton told reporters Tuesday. "So this day counted as a day that we were full because we had a few players that were full. That’s how the rule works, and that’s fine. So it’s a little bit different.”
