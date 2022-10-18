Another week and another disappointing loss from the Denver Broncos. While the Broncos' defense kept Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in check, Denver's offense stalled in the second half.

Denver's offensive model isn't sustainable. The Broncos' offense started off strong on Monday night, but their ball movement came from a defensive pass interference, two broken coverages, and some luck.

Unfortunately, that has been their passing offense this season. The Chargers showed exactly why the Broncos can't count on that model for success.

With poor play all over their offensive line, missed open receivers, poor play sequencing and execution, and little semblance of a running game, the Broncos' offensive issues seem beyond repair.

This showing came after a 'deep-dive' over 11 days since Denver's loss to Indianapolis, and it still wasn't enough. However, the Broncos' defense is promising, and a few players stood out on offense, so it isn't all bad.

With that said, let's jump into this week's grades for some positivity.

For a quick rundown of how my grading system works, click here.

MVP(s)

Offense: Quinn Meinerz | IOL | Grade: 84.8

Getting the right guard back was great for the Broncos but it didn't lead to a significant improvement from the line in general. Meinerz didn't allow a single pressure and got some good push on the offensive line. His game is a prime example of why the Broncos' O-line play is more about the weakest link than the strongest.

Defense: Baron Browning | OLB | Grade: 85.6

Moving Browning to the edge was a great decision as it cut back on how much thinking he had to do. As a result, he can play more freely by reading what is in front of him and reacting. This led to a huge stop on a screen play and helped get him into position for an interception.

Browning is legit.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson | QB | Grade: 53.8

Wilson got some big plays out of the offense, thanks to some help from the defense. He started off 10-of-10 with 116 yards and a touchdown but finished 15-of-28 for 188 yards. So he went 5-of-18 for 72 yards for essentially three quarters of football.

While the Broncos' offensive line struggled, 30% of the pressures Wilson faced were brought on by himself, including a couple of sacks. On one, he shifted the blocking right when four possible rushers were on the left, and on another, he ignored an open receiver straight in front of him on a third down that would've easily moved the chains.

Wilson underthrew a long touchdown to KJ Hamler because he was late to make the throw, and by the time he went to make it, his center was in his lap.

The only redeeming quality was Wilson's legs, which were fine, but once he uses them, he really starts to panic in the pocket, looking to use his legs when he doesn't need to. Wilson wants to be a pocket passer, but that isn't what he is, and it's past time for him to give it up.

The Positive

Alex Singleton | LB | Grade: 84.3

Singleton kept plays in front of him, read, and reacted. He flew all over the field and had some good plays in coverage. Missed tackles didn't help his grade, but he did a great job consistently hitting his run fill with timing and power.

Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 80.5

Surtain had a great game in coverage, but he missed another tackle and was out of position a few times as a run defender. His play in coverage was good enough to earn the highest grade on defense, but issues elsewhere dropped him, though he still had a great game overall.

Jonas Griffith | LB | Grade: 80.3

Griffith was great out there. His play as a run defender, taking on blocks and closing his lanes, helped the run defense unit as a whole. In coverage, he was quick to react to come up and make the tackle before any damage was really done, as he allowed three catches for 10 yards.

Cameron Fleming | LT | Grade: 68.9

Going into the game, expectations were for Fleming to start at left tackle, but he started at right tackle. Calvin Anderson played terribly on his 19 snaps, which earned him a grade of 36.3, but he finished one snap shy of actually qualifying for an MHH grade, while allowing two pressures with one sack. So Denver, rightfully, made the switch.

While it wasn't great from Fleming, he was solid. He relinquished one pressure, though there were a couple of others where he could have been the O-lineman credited. Fleming also did well as a run blocker, as he has most of the season, except when he is asked to move outside.

Latavius Murray | RB | Grade: 64.0

Murray is a strong runner, which is a good fit to fill in for Javonte Williams. Murray was reliable in picking up yards and can wear down a defense with the power he brings. There isn't much speed to his game, but if Denver sticks with inside runs, Murray is a good fit to continue to be the top guy.

Greg Dulcich | TE | Grade: 60.5

Congratulations to the rookie for catching his first career touchdown in his first NFL game. Hopefully, many more are coming. Dulcich got open multiple times. His three targets are not a good representation of his game as a receiver.

Wilson missed the rookie multiple times. There is plenty of promise with Dulcich's play as a receiver, and it was easy to see why the Broncos were hyped about the selection.

As for his blocking, he makes an effort. Of course, there is still much work to do with technique and improving Dulcich's strength, but making an effort is necessary.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Negative

Dalton Risner | IOL | Grade: 30.7

It has become a game to see which of Denver's two interior offensive linemen would be the lowest graded. For the first time, Risner takes the bottom spot. Risner has been declining each game, and his technique is a complete mess. He allowed two pressures and was on the ground frequently or easily shed.

Lloyd Cushenberry | OC | Grade: 31.2

Cushenberry wasn't much better, with the difference being a half-point. Denver has to adjust its blocking to cover for Cushenberry's weaknesses. It hurts those around him, but that isn't the only reason Risner has been so bad.

If Denver wasn't willing to make a change during the 11-day break between Weeks 5 and 6, it seems doubtful the team will at all this season. However, a change must be made to remove these two as starters.

Jerry Jeudy | WR | Grade: 39.4

There were clear miscommunications between Wilson and Jeudy. Without knowing the calls, it's impossible to say who is at fault more here. What hurt Jeudy the most with his grade was his effort in situations that demand him to be physical. It isn't something he wants to do on the football field, and it shows, leading to issues blocking and dealing with contested catches.

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 41.7

It was rough for the Broncos' rookie second-round draft pick. Bonitto struggled in the run game and didn't register pressure. It's a good thing the other pass rushers played well.

Kareem Jackson | S | Grade: 43.8

There is still a role for Jackson on defense, but it isn't how the Broncos have used him. He needs to take a step back and let Caden Sterns start in his place. Jackson is older and has lost a step, and he likely won't be back next season. Let Sterns and Simmons work together and evaluate what you really have in Sterns.

DeShawn Williams | IDL | Grade: 53.1

Williams had some big moments against the Chargers, but his inconsistency is an issue. He has been getting outplayed by two of the depth defensive linemen, and maybe a switch is needed. Williams did a good job last year as a depth rotational piece on the line, and that might be where he belongs.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Mike Purcell | IDL | Grade: 65.9

Purcell still shows his worth as a run defender and is a good piece as part of the rotation. He also has done a good job with his reps of getting after the quarterback, adding three pressures, with one being a quarterback hit. Purcell has enough strength to push the pocket back and keep the quarterback in depth for the edge rushers.

Matt Henningsen | IDL | Grade: 60.0

Thanks to a miscommunication by the Chargers' offensive line, the rookie got his first career sack. Henningsen had a good night as a run defender and made the most of the increased opportunities (25 snaps), with the defense playing 93 snaps total.

KJ Hamler | WR | Grade: 59.8

Hamler gives effort when he needs to be physical, which is always great. While he wasn't open as often against the Chargers as he had been in past games, he still created some issues for the defense. Unfortunately, Denver wasn't able to capitalize on them.

Damarri Mathis | CB | Grade: 57.2

The penalties from Mathis were not great, but penalties don't get factored into the grading system. Two of the penalties shouldn't have been called, as they were just excellent coverage and the rookie got hit with a bogus flag.

Outside of the penalties, Mathis did well for himself defending the run, but has to clean up his five missed tackles. There were two huge pass breakups in critical moments as well to be a boost to his grade, one of which came on a crucial fourth down. Take away the penalties, and the perception of Mathis is quite different.

Billy Turner | OT | Grade: 55.7

Hopefully, it was rust, but Turner struggled with his run blocking. He wasn't terrible in pass protection, allowing a single pressure, but there is room for improvement. There were some great combo blocks with Turner and Meinerz in the run game that should improve and become more consistent with more reps together.

Coaches

Nathaniel Hackett | HC | Grade: 37.1

What is left to be said? The Broncos had 11 days to prepare on offense but still couldn't do anything outside of broken coverages.

Hackett is running this offense. Wilson wants to be the shot-caller but it isn't panning out. It's time for Hackett to step up, be the head coach, and call plays Wilson can run. Not just Wilson, but plays the offensive line can run as well. Move the pocket.

Ejiro Evero | DC | Grade: 70.8

The Broncos' defense got a boost by playing some bad quarterbacks this season, but they stepped up against a legit Herbert. Evero needs to work on fixing the tackling issues and the penalties. Even though most of his penalties were terrible calls, getting Damarri Mathis coached up is a priority.

Dwayne Stukes | STC | Grade: 52.2

While Montrell Washington muffing a punt in overtime to cement a Chargers win wasn't directly on Stukes, it is his unit. The grades of coaches encompass those mistakes. Washington is young, and by now, he should be coached to be louder with his positioning calls on the field.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!