Broncos Player Grades from Dominant Win Over Falcons
After a two-game skid, the Denver Broncos got back on the right track by beating the Atlanta Falcons 38-6 at Mile High. The Broncos handled the Falcons easily on both sides of the ball, blowing them out of the air and trampling over them.
This was a great game from the Broncos to get them back on track and keep their playoff dreams alive. Denver now holds a 43% chance of making the playoffs and practically controls its fate to win the No. 7 seed in the AFC.
There were many outstanding performances, both individually and by units, so let’s get into the grades.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix | Grade: 84.7
This was the best game by Nix, statistically and technically. His technique was clean and consistent.
There's still some concern about the pressure getting home and him reverting to bad habits and poor technique, but the few times Nix did face pressure against the Falcons, it was promising. This should make him the new favorite for the Offensive Rookie for the Year award.
Running Back
- Javonte Williams | Grade: 66.9
One thing can be said about Williams’ when things go poorly for him, he tends to bounce back. It would be great for him to find some game-to-game consistency, but that hasn’t happened this year.
Wide Receivers
- Devaughn Vele | Grade: 70.5
- Troy Franklin | Grade: 64.7
- Courtland Sutton | Grade: 64.2
- Lil’Jordan Humphrey | Grade: 54.8
It might be time to see less of Humphrey on the field. While he did have an excellent play for a touchdown, the bad outweighs the good as a blocker and receiver.
Sutton, Vele, and Franklin are the best three receivers on this team, and while he didn’t play enough snaps to get a grade, Marvin Mims Jr.'s new role is highly effective in the offense.
Tight Ends
- Nate Adkins | Grade: 62.8
- Adam Trautman | Grade: 43.6
Adkins had a game as a blocker and a receiver. His blocking helped the Broncos make some significant gains. Trautman was an issue for the offense, but like others who had rough games, fortunately, it wasn't enough to hold back the Broncos.
Offensive Tackles
- Mike McGlinchey | Grade: 65.3
- Garett Bolles | Grade: 60.5
Both tackles had solid games, though the Falcons have issues with their pass rushers off the edge. The Broncos tackle duo gave up some plays to the Falcons’ defense, but they were few and far between.
Interior O-Line
- Quinn Meinerz | Grade:78.4
- Ben Powers | Grade: 62.9
- Luke Wattenberg | Grade: 40.5
Meinerz was his usual outstanding self and was a big reason for the Broncos' best screen game since Payton Manning was at quarterback. Powers was solid, though there were some hiccups from him. Wattenberg was having issues all game, and fortunately, they didn’t lead to the Broncos' offense having a bad day.
Interior Defensive Line:
- John Franklin-Myers | Grade: 78.9
- Zach Allen | Grade: 74.7
- D.J. Jones | Grade: 59.8
- Malcolm Roach | Grade: 55.2
The defensive line did excellent, with Franklin-Myers and Allen dominating in the trenches. Jones and Roach each had a pair of big plays, but other than those, the Falcons' interior offensive line held its own against them.
Outside Linebackers
- Nik Bonitto | Grade: 81.5
- Dondrea Tillman | Grade: 67.8
- Jonah Elliss | Grade: 61.7
- Jonathon Cooper | Grade: 48.6
Bonitto remains an outstanding pass rusher, but he stepped up against the run, even as the Falcons sometimes tried to get something going against him. Tillman and Elliss stepped up and made some big plays as the rotational defenders, which was needed as Cooper was struggling against the Falcons, especially as a run blocker.
Linebackers
- Cody Barton | Grade: 61.8
- Justin Strnad | Grade: 53.6
Overall, the grade for Barton is solid, but the interception lifts it. If you take that play out, his grade drops to 55.1. Barton and Strnad had some issues against the Falcons' running game, though both made enough plays to keep their grade in the positives. This was the worst game from the Broncos' linebackers this season.
Cornerbacks
- Patrick Surtain II | Grade: 69.5
- Levi Wallace | Grade: 60.3
- Riley Moss | Grade: 56.8
- Ja’Quan McMillian | Grade: 55.2
Surtain continues to make his case for the Defensive Player of the Year award, as he has been the best cornerback in the NFL this season. Moss and McMillian had solid games in coverage and as run defenders.
It was good to see Wallace get on the field more, though most of his time came working as a safety in the hybrid looks Vance Joseph gives. Wallace did quite well in his 20 snaps.
Safeties
- Devon Key | Grade: 68.9
- P.J. Locke | Grade: 54.8
There was concern about Key getting the start for the injured Brandon Jones, but he played a good game after the debacle, which was the Ravens game. It was a good bounce-back game for him, and he showed some good development from where he was while also playing in a more comfortable defense. Locke was solid, but dropping an interception is always rough.
