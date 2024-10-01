Broncos Player Grades in 10-9 Win Over Jets
The Denver Broncos pulled off another upset by beating the New York Jets on the road in a downpour. The Broncos defense capitalized and made plays while getting some help from the weather.
It took a while for the Broncos offense to get going, but when the rain eased up in the second half, it started to have more success and got a running game going with consistency.
The player grades reflect the performance on both sides of the ball, with the defense grading out exceptionally well overall. The offense's grades were much rougher.
Remember, to qualify for a grade, a player must receive at least 20 snaps. Each player starts with a score of 50, with his performance building off that.
So, with that said, let’s dive in.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix | Grade: 42.8
The weather gave Nix severe issues in the first half, and he needs to figure that out for the next time he inevitably has to play in bad weather. When the rain eased up in the second half, he did better, but there were still some issues.
The rookie looked unsettled even when there was no pressure, and his footwork looked the worse than it has all season.
Running Backs
- Javonte Williams | Grade: 72.6
- Jaleel McLaughlin | Grade: 68.2
The Broncos needed Williams to figure it out, and he did. Instead of being overly patient behind the line or trying to make the one read for the big gain, he was going downhill with burst and power and picking up yards. Williams seemed to be in a mental block that goes back to last year, and in this game, he broke through it.
McLaughlin brings good quickness and was able to pick up yards in a jiffy. He did well to capitalize on aggressive, worn-out defense.
Wide Receivers
- Courtland Sutton | Grade: 64.4
- Josh Reynolds | Grade: 48.6
- Lil’Jordan Humphrey | Grade: 42.7
It's about time to discuss Reynolds's questionable effort this season, which was evident in the game. Humphrey did alright, but he is limited to a specific role that the Broncos couldn’t utilize against the Jets.
Sutton had the big day, with some crucial catches, but he was consistently stepping up on the edge as a blocker.
Tight Ends
- Nate Adkins | Grade: 52.3
- Adam Trautman | Grade: 49.5
- Greg Dulcich | Grade: 44.5
The Broncos need help at the position. They lack a threat as a receiver, and the blocking is inconsistent at best. Trautman and Adkins need to find that consistency as blockers, and Sean Payton should consider a change with Dulcich.
Offensive Tackles
- Garett Bolles | Grade: 78.9
- Alex Palczewski | Grade: 64.7
Bolles had another outstanding game, even with two pressures and a penalty. This was one of his best games as a run blocker in his career.
Palczewski played a cleaner game in pass protection, with no pressures allowed, which is a good sign. However, he struggled as a run blocker on the right side. It was the best game from the Broncos' tackles this season.
Interior O-Line
- Ben Powers | Grade: 77.1
- Quinn Meinerz | Grade: 76.3
- Luke Wattenberg | Grade: 59.2
Wattenberg had issues dealing with the tough interior of the Jets line led by Quinnen Williams. Powers and Meinerz had their best game as a duo in their 20 games together. Both allowed no pressure and were road pavers on the ground.
Defensive Line
- Zach Allen | Grade: 79.6
- John Franklin-Myers | Grade: 76.2
- Malcolm Roach | Grade: 72.7
- D.J. Jones | Grade: 57.6
There needs to be a discussion about getting Roach on the field more and Jones less, as the defense executes better with the former. Jones has been rough, returning to last season's lackluster form, despite coming off his best game since his first season in Denver.
Jones couldn’t capitalize off those around him as Allen and Franklin-Myers (against his former team) were bullying the Jets' offensive line, one of the NFL's better pass-protecting units entering the game, especially on the interior.
Outside Linebackers
- Jonah Elliss | Grade: 68.5
- Jonathon Cooper | Grade: 64.2
- Nik Bonitto | Grade: 48.7
Elliss played well as a pass rusher and run defender. He is showing improvement in his arsenal and developing his ability to chain moves together.
While Cooper destroyed the game with his pass rush, picking up seven pressures per Pro Football Focus, he had some miscues against the run, which did drop his grade. Bonitto had an unblocked sack and only picked up one other pressure. He was also exploited with his run defense.
Inside Linebackers
- Justin Strnad | Grade: 73.6
- Cody Barton | Grade: 54.3
There were concerns about how the Broncos defense would handle the loss of Alex Singleton, but Strnad started the game with a bang as he sacked Aaron Rodgers. In the first 10 plays, Strnad had a vital role in the outcome of six of them.
Strnad kept it up all game long. Barton did well against the run, but his issues in coverage, especially his depth in zone coverage, were exploited by the Jets
Cornerbacks
- Ja’Quan McMillian | Grade: 78.3
- Patrick Surtain II | Grade: 77.9
- Riley Moss | Grade: 71.2
The rain helped, of course, but the Broncos' corners were sticky in coverage and made the throws even more challenging to complete. McMillian and Moss were exceptional in coming in against the run, and Surtain had the hit of the day on a short throw outside, which saw him come across the formation.
Safeties
- Brandon Jones | Grade: 70.0
- P.J. Locke | Grade: 52.8
Jones has been a find for the Broncos. While there were concerns about him stepping up from a sub-role into a starting one, he has put those to bed.
The Broncos have been getting solid play from Locke, where he has had some great moments. They need him to be more consistent, but his quickness with his reads and reactions leads to some big play.
