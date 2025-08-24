Broncos Player Grades from Win Over Saints in Preseason Finale
The Denver Broncos finished the preseason with a flawless 3-0 record after they handled business against the New Orleans Saints. This game was designed to get the starting unit going and provide those fighting for a roster spot in Denver or elsewhere an opportunity to do so.
A good number of second-unit players, like Jarrett Stidham, didn’t play or barely appeared in the game. This was a good showing overall, but for many Broncos, it may have been a case of too little, too late to stick around in Denver. But hopefully, they showed enough to catch on elsewhere.
Let's get to the grades.
Quarterback
Bo Nix | Grade: 65.2
The Broncos' starting quarterback had a solid game, looking tighter in the pocket and quicker with his reads. There were some tough throws made under pressure, and overall, it was a good showing for the second-year quarterback.
The Positive
Que Robinson | OLB | Grade: 76.6
The Broncos' rookie has had flashes throughout the preseason, but in the finale, he turned those flashes into impact as he recorded a strip-sack and nearly got a second one. He still has issues as a run defender, but he can make an impact on special teams and as a designated pass rusher.
Michael Dwumfour | IDL | Grade: 74.2
The new player on the defensive line had a great game in the finale, picking up two pressures and holding up well at the point of attack while moving laterally against the run. Dwumfour has experience in the regular season, which could help his chances with a showing like that after joining the team during the week.
Levelle Bailey | LB | Grade: 73.6
The issue with Bailey throughout the preseason has been his late reads against the run, but in the finale, he was quick and clean. Add in his showing in coverage, and he could be called upon if an injury occurs to a starter. There remains an issue with his play on special teams, but this is expected for a depth linebacker.
Devon Key | S | Grade: 71.5
Key is fighting for a roster spot, and it hasn’t been a great preseason, but he had a massive game against the Saints. If it comes down to playing on defense, he could take the last safety spot on the roster, but if special teams play is the tipping point, perhaps not.
Caden Prieskorn | TE | Grade: 70.9
After a bad fumble against the Arizona Cardinals, Preiskorn had a good bounce-back game, where he did well as a blocker playing multiple spots. He has a chance to make it as a tight end/fullback hybrid player, and he has shown that capability.
Clay Webb | IOL | Grade: 70.3
Webb has exclusively played left guard this preseason, despite his best spot likely being center. Through the first two games, he was among the worst blockers the Broncos fielded, but he finally bounced back and put together a good game. Although it may not secure him a roster spot, it could put him in a position for the practice squad.
Will Sherman | IOL | Grade: 68.7
It was interesting to see Sherman play center after playing both guard spots in the first two preseason games, where he struggled a lot. Playing center, Sherman put together good tape in New Orleans. Although it wasn’t perfect, it helped cut down on a lot of the issues he was having at guard.
Audric Estime | RB | Grade: 67.4
Estime performed well in all phases, and he needed to demonstrate a good and well-rounded showing as a player. He excelled on special teams, demonstrated strong pass protection, and showed promise as a rusher, with a notable highlight being a good catch. However, it might’ve been too late for Estime to make it on the roster.
The Negative
Andrew Farmer | OLB | Grade: 34.5
Farmer generated two pressures as a pass rusher, but he was controlled in the run game and lost in coverage on his few drop-backs. As he was pushing for a practice squad spot, this may have been enough to lose it, as he was waived on Sunday.
Jordan Jackson | IDL | Grade: 35.6
This was the time Jackson needed to step up and cement himself on the roster as a rotational piece, but instead, he fell flat. He didn’t do much in the game and struggled against the run consistently while offering nothing as a pass rusher.
Adam Trautman | TE | Grade: 36.5
The blocking from Trautman leaves a lot to be desired. Even though he is counted on as the primary blocking tight end, he has been a liability as a blocker this preseason, and his play there last season was only marginally better. The Broncos could do well to improve their blocking.
Dondrea Tillman | OLB | Grade: 37.4
Tillman has had an unbalanced preseason, where he struggled to start and finish, but had a good game against the Cardinals. With the game Robinson had, Tillman may have played his way to the fifth pass rusher and a gameday inactive.
Joe Michalski | IOL | Grade: 38.7
Michalski played center exclusively for the first two games, then found himself at right guard for the third. He struggled at guard after two solid games at center, so he may not have the positional versatility that teams covet in depth linemen.
Micah Abraham | CB | Grade: 38.9
The Broncos were looking for corners to step up, and only one has, and it wasn’t Abraham. He struggled with being locked in during coverage and performed poorly when working downhill against the run.
Blake Watson | RB | Grade: 40.3
The limitations of Watson were made evident before an unfortunate injury. He is a speedster in space, and if he can’t get that, he will struggle. Watson also offers nothing on special teams or as a pass protector.
Marques Cox | OT | Grade: 41.1
The first two games weren’t great for Cox, but he was solid, only to end the preseason with a terrible game where he allowed two sacks. He has almost exclusively been a left tackle, though he did see a handful of snaps at left guard in the finale.
Other Noteworthy Grades
Sam Franklin | S | Grade: 70.8
Franklin and Key are fighting for the last safety spot, and the former didn't do well on defense until the finale. This was a good game from Franklin, and it goes well with how well he has done on special teams over the preseason.
Jonah Elliss | OLB | Grade: 70.3
While Elliss didn’t generate pressure, one of the best aspects of the preseason has been seeing how improved he has been as a run defender. In the finale against the Saints, he continued to defend the run at a high level, showcasing the necessary improvements he's made.
Kyrese Rowan | WR | Grade: 66.9
Rowan had one target in the first two games despite playing 32 snaps, but he caught all four of his targets in the finale. He stood out in the finale, both as a receiver and a blocker, throwing multiple key blocks on runs.
Alex Palczewski | OT | Grade: 65.6
Palczewski has cemented himself as the backup right tackle who can slide to right guard if needed. He isn’t a swing tackle, though, as he has never played on the left side of the line in the NFL, either in regular season or preseason.
Alex Forsyth | IOL | Grade: 64.1
The backup center finally showed improvements in the elements of his game that he needed to. While he has done well as a run blocker, his pass protection was a concern, but he did quite well in the finale as a pass protector.
Damarri Mathis | CB | Grade: 63.4
This was an audition for Mathis for other teams, with the Broncos hoping he shows enough to get a team to trade for him, as they have reportedly been shopping him. Although the game wasn’t great, it was good enough that he might get claimed off waivers if he gets cut.
Lucas Krull | TE | Grade: 63.2
Krull isn’t a blocking tight end, and he lacks the toughness you want from a receiving tight end, but he has solid hands and athleticism to work with. With three receptions, Krull made a tough catch for a significant gain to move the chains.