Broncos Player Grades in 26-20 Loss to Seahawks
The Denver Broncos went on the road and lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 26-20, with the "12th Man" showing out in the NFL's second-loudest stadium. There would always be issues for a team as young as the Broncos, but they were more significant than expected in Seattle.
This wasn’t a good game for the Broncos, as reflected by the player grades. Very few of Denver's key players answered the bell in Week 1, which is, obviously, quite discouraging.
As a note, before getting into the grades, every player starts with a grade of 50. What each player does on each play can increase or decrease their score. Every player with at least 20 snaps gets graded.
The grades are rounded to the nearest 10th. So, with that out of the way, let’s examine how the Broncos graded out in Week 1.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix | Grade: 35.7
This was a tough ask for the rookie quarterback, as Seattle is a tough place to play, and Mike Macdonald throws so many disguised looks that it can be hard to diagnose. That said, Nix held the ball too long, was late on timing throws, and his placement was erratic at best.
The decision to throw into triple coverage multiple times is inexcusable, especially when two were turned into interceptions. This was not the opener you wanted from the prospective franchise quarterback, but there were some positives, including how well he used his legs.
Nix can't get much worse. And he was better than No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Running Backs
- Javonte Williams | Grade: 48.7
- Jaleel McLaughlin | Grade: 47.6
The running backs did an excellent job in the first half, but they did next to nothing, basically wasting each down in which they carried the ball in the second half. McLaughlin struggled as a receiver, though the play-calls and passes did him no favors.
However, McLaughlin's speed as a runner is dangerous when used to attack the outside. Williams also looked faster and had two runs with an opening for more, but he slipped.
Wide Receivers
- Courtland Sutton | Grade: 56.9
- Devaughn Vele | Grade: 55.3
- Josh Reynolds | Grade: 54.2
- Lil’Jordan Humphrey | Grade: 51.2
There's a lot of hype around the receiver room, but they have yet to answer the call. Granted, it was one game.
The Seahawks played a tight zone coverage, making it almost impossible for the Broncos receivers to separate. Humphrey and Sutton were credited with a drop each. They did well on a few plays and also blocked well on the outside, for the most part.
Tight Ends
- Greg Dulcich | Grade: 50.6
- Adam Trautman | Grade: 49.2
The tight ends were present more than anything. Both had their positive plays and their negatives. Neither stood out.
Offensive Tackles
- Mike McGlinchey | Grade: 60.2
- Garett Bolles | Grade: 58.7
The Broncos' tackles played well, preventing the Seahawks' edge rushers from controlling the game, though both suffered losses in pass protection and the run game. The Seahawks strained the Broncos' offensive line with overload blitzes, which created some issues.
Bolles was credited with allowing five pressures and McGlinchey three.
Interior O-Line
- Luke Wattenberg | C | Grade: 61.1
- Ben Powers | LG | Grade: 54.2
- Quinn Meinerz | RG | Grade: 47.1
This was a weird game for Meinerz, who struggled mightily as a run blocker. He was the weak link when it came to the blocking upfront, even though he's usually among the best in the NFL.
Powers were solid, though Coach Macdonald and the Seahawks targeted him in pass protection with overload blitzes, leading to some pressures. Wattenberg did quite well in his first game as a starter, and he held his own for most of the game despite facing a tough matchup against Johnathan Hankins.
Interior D-Line
- Malcolm Roach | Grade: 61.2
- Zach Allen | Grade: 54.2
- D.J. Jones | Grade: 53.1
- John Franklin-Myers | Grade: 46.2
The Broncos' defensive line did well overall. Allen and Roach dominated the first half, but the former faltered in the second. Jones had his plays occasionally, but they need more from him, including better consistency.
You can see Franklin-Myers' impact as a pass rusher, but he had issues working against the run. Hopefully, as he continues to pick up the scheme, he can improve, as he's been a solid run defender throughout his career.
Outside Linebackers
- Jonathon Cooper | Grade: 65.2
- Baron Browning | Grade: 51.5
- Jonah Elliss | Grade: 49.4
- Nik Bonitto | Grade: 47.2
Cooper, Browning, and Bonitto did quite well as pass rushers. The issue with Browning and Bonitto came in the second half with their play against the run, as both were aggressive getting upfield, but left a sizeable running lane.
Bonitto missed two tackles. Elliss was fine for a rookie getting his first regular-season action but showed there is still a lot of growing to do.
Inside Linebackers
- Cody Barton | Grade: 42.3
- Alex Singleton | Grade: 37.1
If the Broncos don’t get improvement from their linebacker corps, this will be a long season. Singleton missed four tackles, was out of position in coverage multiple times, and didn’t stand out against the run.
Singleton's interception was thanks to the pass rush, but at least he secured it, which kept his grade from being in the teens. Barton struggled in all phases.
Cornerbacks
- Ja’Quan McMillian | Grade: 56.2
- Riley Moss | Grade: 52.7
- Patrick Surtain II | Grade: 46.3
McMillian played tight coverage, even allowing three catches for 15 yards, but his best plays came when working against the run. In fact, all three corners did a solid job. They weren't good, but they also weren't bad when working in coverage.
Moss did alright against the run, while Surtain struggled there.
Safeties
- P.J. Locke | Grade: 58.8
- Brandon Jones | Grade: 52.0
Replacing Justin Simmons wouldn’t be easy, and the Broncos missed him on the back end. Jones did fine working downhill, and Locke did well overall, but multiple plays were overpursued against the run or out of position in the passing game.
That said, there are a lot of favorable plays the duo can build on.
