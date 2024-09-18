Broncos Player Grades in 13-6 Loss to Steelers
Week 2 was a terrible offensive display from the Denver Broncos. There's no other way to put it.
The Broncos defense did well, allowing 13 points with a single touchdown, but it got no help from the other side of the ball. There were questionable decisions with the offensive play-calling, but the execution wasn’t there. With multiple chances to score a touchdown, the Broncos scored just six points and couldn’t move the ball.
What else can you say about the Broncos' showing vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in the home opener? Let’s get into the player grades to see how the players did individually.
While the collective performance was terrible, there are some positives to take away from certain players.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix | Grade: 44.6
There were a lot of issues with the offense, and Nix was one. He threw a costly turnover with a lousy decision and threw off his back foot. Sean Payton and Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb need to focus on cleaning up Nix's footwork because it's creating an issue with his ball placement.
Nix also missed multiple open receivers, and when he did have a clean pocket, he looked uncomfortable standing in it. While there were some positives from the first game, there weren't any to speak of with Nix.
Running Backs
- Javonte Williams | Grade: 34.1
Only Williams qualified for a grade. His vision remains an issue. He had 11 carries for 17 yards, and multiple runs had an open lane, but he ran into a defender or the back of his blockers.
It isn’t all Williams's fault, but he can’t create for himself or see the cut-back lane. His issues compound those of the offensive line. According to ESPN, the Broncos' offensive line is 12th in run-block-win rate overall, so how much can you blame them?
Wide Receivers
- Josh Reynolds | Grade: 68.9
- Lil’Jordan Humphrey | Grade: 64.0
- Courtland Sutton | Grade: 53.8
Reynolds and Humphrey made some critical plays for the offense, bringing about a few bright spots among the graded players. However, the Broncos need consistency from them, and they haven’t gotten it in two weeks.
As for Courtland Sutton, the Broncos had a chance to trade him for a third-round pick and passed it up; they need him to turn it around quickly to make the right decision.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Tight Ends
- Adam Trautman | Grade: 46.5
- Greg Dulcich | Grade: 22.4
The Broncos have one of the worst tight-end rooms in the NFL, and they need Dulcich to realize his potential to save it. That hasn’t happened, and with two crucial drops against the Steelers, he was a problem.
Dulcich is a terrible blocker, and he has to compensate for it as a receiver, which isn’t happening. Trautman is the top tight end, and he's a third tight end at best. Blocking from both of these players has hurt the offense.
Offensive Tackles
- Mike McGlinchey | Grade: 46.3
- Garett Bolles | Grade: 39.4
McGlinchey had the tougher matchup against T.J. Watt but had a better game. McGlinchey kept Watt from completely destroying the game, though Watt did make plays. No one can completely shut down Watt.
Alex Highsmith consistently beat Bolles and got close to taking over the game. It is hard to watch this performance from Bolles, and the Broncos should keep him for the remainder of the season. But the Broncos need Bolles to step up.
Interior O-Line
- Luke Wattenberg | Grade: 54.6
- Quinn Meinerz | Grade: 51.7
- Ben Powers | Grade: 48.1
The Broncos' interior offensive line wasn’t terrible, but they weren’t good either. Powers and Meinerz had some serious issues, allowing two pressures each, and they struggled in the run game.
Wattenberg was the best of the offensive line, but even he didn’t have a good game.
Defensive Line
- Zach Allen | Grade: 64.8
- Malcolm Roach | Grade: 61.6
- D.J. Jones | Grade: 42.1
- Jordan Jackson | Grade: 40.5
Allen led the team with nine total pressures, and no other player on the defense had more than two. Allen missed some opportunities, but he played a great game.
As for Roach, it is getting hard to stick with Jones as a starter and not make the switch. Losing John Franklin-Myers hurt, as Jackson couldn’t fill those shoes.
Outside Linebackers
- Jonah Elliss | Grade: 63.7
- Nik Bonitto | Grade: 58.6
- Jonathon Cooper | Grade: 53.5
The rookie got his first sack and played well, getting more snaps due to an injury to Baron Browning. Bonitto was solid overall but struggled to get pressure or keep the quarterback contained.
After a great start to the season, Cooper regressed closer to what we have seen from him for the majority of his career so far.
Inside Linebackers
- Alex Singleton | Grade: 59.8
- Cody Barton | Grade: 47.2
Singleton is a fine linebacker but not special. There are clear areas where he struggles, and the opposing teams have targeted them over the past two weeks.
As for Barton, we have seen why he has become a journeyman linebacker, and the Broncos should start considering a change. Give Barton two more weeks, but a change should be made if he doesn’t improve.
Cornerbacks
- Ja’Quan McMillian | Grade: 65.4
- Riley Moss | Grade: 55.2
- Patrick Surtain II | Grade: 46.3
McMillian played well against the run and held his own in coverage. Moss and Surtain made some mistakes in coverage, especially getting called for penalties.
Those penalties mattered as Moss allowed three catches for 17 yards and Surtain a single catch for 16 yards. Both also had consistent misses against the run.
Safeties
- P.J. Locke | Grade: 60.3
- Brandon Jones | Grade: 59.4
The Broncos' safeties were a bright spot. They played well in coverage and both did exceptionally well working downhill against the run.
Locke and Jones have been reliable enough through two games, though they haven’t been difference-makers.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!