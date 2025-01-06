Three Biggest Surprises of Broncos' Wild 2024 Season
This has been a wild season for the Denver Broncos, marked by highs and lows that kept fans invested. Fans witnessed the rise of Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, defensive triumphs, and, most importantly, a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.
There were several twists and turns for the Broncos this season, but with the postseason starting next week, what were the biggest surprises of the 2024 campaign? Let's examine.
Playoff Berth
Since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset nine years ago, the Broncos hadn’t been able to return to the postseason. Going into 2024 with a rookie quarterback, limited offensive weapons, and a shaky defense that had lost All-Pro safety Justin Simmons didn’t bode well for a playoff push.
Vegas set the Broncos' over/under win total at 5.5, but Sean Payton and company doubled it, finishing with their first winning record since 2016 at 10-7. Denver's defense played lights out for most of the season.
Nix played exceptionally well for a rookie quarterback, validating Payton’s decision to select him with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Payton has cultivated a winning culture, and returning the Broncos to the postseason is only the beginning.
Nix Delivers Historic Rookie Season
The pre-draft evaluation of Nix varied depending on who you asked. Questions about his arm strength, age, and whether he was ultimately just a check-down merchant were pervasive, but Payton saw a franchise quarterback.
With limited offensive weapons, it was hard to see Nix setting the league ablaze, but he did just that, leading all rookie quarterbacks with 3,775 yards and 29 passing touchdowns, with 430 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and even a receiving score. 34 total touchdowns are the most by any rookie quarterback in 2024, which is not too shabby for the sixth quarterback off the board.
Nix is a significant reason for Denver’s success this year, and the sky is the limit regarding his growth going forward.
Sack Champs
Throughout 2023 and into the offseason, Broncos Country berated and belittled defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for his poor coaching. Many thought he should be fired, but Payton believed he deserved another year, which turned out to be a great decision.
With the right personnel, Joseph coached a Broncos defense that allowed only 18 points per game, 3.9 yards a carry, and a league-leading 63 sacks, more than the No Fly Zone’s total of 52 in 2015. The Broncos also broke the franchise's single-season sack total, which stood since 1984.
The Broncos had six defenders finish with at least five sacks: Nik Bonitto (13.5), Jonathon Cooper (10.5), Zach Allen (8.5), John Franklin-Meyers (7.0), Dondrea Tillman (5.0), and rookie Jonah Elliss (5.0). Denver’s defensive line was dominant in 2024, with Bonitto and Cooper firing off the edge. If the Broncos can keep this group together, they’ll continue terrorizing opposing quarterbacks for years to come.
The Takeaway
Finishing the 2024 season with a 10-7 record, with limited offensive talent, a rookie phenom in Nix, and a punishing defense is the best Broncos Country could’ve hoped for. The foundation is set, and the culture is thriving, setting the Broncos up for success moving forward.
The days of middling quarterback play and unproven coaches are over, and the Mile High City has a football product on the field worth cheering for once again.
