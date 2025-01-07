3 Reasons No Team Wants to Face the Broncos in the Playoffs
As the Denver Broncos celebrate their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, they;ve put the league on notice. The Broncos are ahead of schedule and becoming a formidable force sooner than many expected.
Although it took the Broncos three games to clinch their postseason spot, the team continues to fight through adversity and emerge victorious. This has become a team that no opponent wants to face in the postseason.
Let's examine the three key reasons why nobody wants to take on the Broncos in the playoffs.
Payton's Coaching Legacy & Leadership
While this may be the first postseason experience for many players on the Broncos roster, it won't be for Sean Payton, who has a proven track record in the NFL as a Super Bowl-winning coach — consistently finding ways to get the ball to his playmakers and give them the best opportunity to generate points.
What sets Payton apart is his ability to adapt and evolve his system to suit the unique talents of his players. This was particularly evident when he led the Broncos to the postseason with a rookie quarterback and a roster that many considered the worst in the league.
This was achieved despite being hindered by $92 million in dead money on the salary cap due to Russell Wilson's massive contract, which is a testament to Payton's coaching prowess. However, he isn't without his flaws. One knock on the veteran coach is his tendency to overthink in late-game situations.
A Relentless Defense
One primary reason the Broncos will be a challenge in the playoffs is Vance Joesph's relentless defense. Leading the league with 63 sacks, the Broncos are led by Nik Bonitto's 13.5 sacks, but he has company as the defense boasts six players with at least five sacks. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has created an aggressive pass rush capable of pressuring quarterbacks from all angles.
The success of the pass rush hinges on strong coverage from Denver's defensive backs like rising star Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and potential Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. Joesph must continue to play them in more man coverage, as the cornerbacks' effectiveness tends to take a noticeable dip in zone coverage.
While the pass rush and the team's defensive backs are top-of-the-line, the linebackers are often seen as the weakest link. However, the Broncos have consistently made crucial plays, including forced turnovers and key tackles.
Overall, this defense can effectively shut down both the run and pass, making the Broncos a formidable opponent in the postseason.
Talented QB Keeps Improving
Finally, no conversation about the Broncos' success this season would be complete without mentioning rookie quarterback Bo Nix. While Nix has had his rookie moments, he has far exceeded expectations and has shown the ability to handle the pressure of being an NFL quarterback.
Delivering impressive performances all year and ending the regular season with the best one to date by throwing for 329 yards and four touchdowns, with zero interceptions, Nix also re-introduced the NFL to his ability to create big plays with his legs. If not for some of the runs being called back, he might've eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the day. If he continues on this trajectory and continues to play confidently, the sky is the limit.
The Takeaway
With a proven head coach in Payton, a defense that leads the league in sacks, and a confident rookie quarterback in Nix, the Broncos have all the components of a playoff contender. Despite some challenges along the way, the Broncos' resilience and ability to perform in high-pressure situations makes them formidable opponents for any team.
As the playoffs finally arrive, the Broncos have continued to look more like a team capable of making a deep run, and that's something every contender should fear. The Broncos will take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs in Upstate New York on Sunday.
