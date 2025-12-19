Final Injury Report Clarifies RJ Harvey’s Availability vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos are a little banged-up entering Week 16's tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars . However, it could be a lot worse, especially in comparison to what so many other teams are dealing with down the stretch.

The Broncos have to keep winning in order to sew up the AFC West crown and the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference. There's a chance both could happen in Week 16, so long as the Broncos win, but they would need a little additional help by way of the Dallas Cowboys beating the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens defeating the New England Patriots.

All the Broncos can do is control the controllables and keep their side of the street nice and tidy. Staying in good health will be paramount to the Broncos taking care of business, but they will be without one key player this week.

Let's break down the final injury report for Broncos-Jaguars.

Broncos Injury Report

Out

Justin Strnad | LB (Foot)

Questionable

Karene Reid | LB (Hamstring)

Ben Powers | OG (Biceps)

Full Go

RJ Harvey | RB (Ribs)

Pat Bryant | WR (Hamsting)

John Franklin-Myers | DL (NIR-Rest)

Mike McGlinchey | OT (Neck)

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR (Biceps)

Luke Wattenberg | C (Ankle)

Analysis

The Broncos will once again be without Strnad, who's been relegated to the No. 3 linebacker since Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton have both fully returned to the lineup. The Broncos have one open roster spot, and it could go to either linebacker Karene Reid or guard Ben Powers, two players whose clocks to return from injured reserve have been started by the team.

Considering that the Broncos waived guard Calvin Throckmorton on Thursday, I'd be surprised if it isn't Powers who takes that roster spot. However, the Broncos are short on linebacker help this week, with Strnad out, so it could be Reid, who also played a key role on special teams before he hit IR.

Fans exhaled earlier this week when Harvey started practice as a full participant. That never changed. He's good to go vs. the Jaguars' No. 1-ranked rushing defense, and Bryant will be back to help block on the perimeter.

McGlinchey is a player to watch after being on the injury report in consecutive weeks, but he played through it against the Green Bay Packers.

Jaguars Injury Report

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the game against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Out

Bhayshul Tuten | RB (Finger)

Jalen McLeod | LB (Ankle)

Danny Striggow | DE (Ankle)

Full Go

Ezra Cleveland | OL (Shoulder)

Josh Hines-Allen | DE (Illness/Shoulder)

Walker Little | OL (Concussion)

Trevon Walker | DE (Knee)

Arik Armstead | DE (Hand)

Analysis

We were closely monitoring Hines-Allen, but he's going to play, as is Armstead. The Jaguars will be without Tuten, Striggow, and McLeod, which affects their depth mostly.

The Jaguars are in relatively good health. The Broncos will get their best shot.

