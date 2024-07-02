5 Broncos Position Battles That Could be Influenced by Salary-Cap Concerns
Last month, I reviewed how much cash the Denver Broncos are currently committing to each positional group. The thing to keep in mind, though, is this does not necesarily represent the cash the Broncos will spend in the coming season.
After training camp and the preseason, the Broncos will determine the final 53-man roster and practice squad. There may also be players placed on injured reserve or the physically unable to perform {PUP) list. At that time, the Broncos will know what their cash commitments will be for the season.
The Broncos will also know what their salary cap position will be going into the 2024 season. At this time, the top 51 cutoff is in effect, meaning only the top 51 cap hits count toward the cap. Once the final roster is set, all players will count toward the cap.
Given that the Broncos are currently $7.6 million under the cap, it would help to have a little more wiggle room once the 2024 season begins. Therefore, it may make sense to let certain veterans go during final roster cuts.
Let's examine how the Broncos could get some cap relief entering the 2024 season if training camp battles fall a certain way. I'm only going to look at the situations in which there's clear or likely competition for a roster spot and where there would be noticeable savings from a cap and cash perspective (save for one, which will close things out).
Quarterback: Jarrett Stidham vs. Zach Wilson
There's no question the Broncos will go with Bo Nix as one of the quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. The questions to be answered are whether the Broncos keep three QBs and, if they only keep two, which veteran is kept along with Nix.
Stidham has a $1M roster bonus that is fully guaranteed but his remaining $5M is not. Meanwhile, Wilson is due $2.72M in fully guaranteed money.
Cutting Stidham would save $5M in cap space and cash, but cutting Wilson would save nothing. Thus, from a cap perspective, it's preferable that Wilson be Nix's backup.
However, Stidham is leading the QB competition, per some reports — at the very least, he's ahead of Wilson. If that continues, the Broncos may be hesitant to let Stidham go. While not ideal from a cap and cash perspective, if Wilson looks bad, keeping him even as the backup wouldn't be a good idea.
Running Back: Samaje Perine vs. Younger RBs
I liked the Perine signing last year and he did a respectable job. However, when the Broncos selected Audric Estimé in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft, they signaled that they may want a younger option in the backfield.
This was further enforced when the Broncos signed undrafted rookie Blake Watson, while still having Jaleel McLaughlin, who had a fine rookie campaign in 2023.
While the Broncos could possibly move on from Javonte Williams, he is due $1.86M in salary while Perine is due $3M. Furthermore, Perine's salary would become fully guaranteed on Week 1 of the regular season if he's on the roster, thanks to the vested veteran rule. Williams' salary has no such guarantee.
Thus, if the Broncos want to save some cap and cash, Perine's status bears watching. If the likes of McLaughlin, Estimé, and Watson do well in the preseason, Perine is likely gone.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Defensive Line: D.J. Jones vs. Malcolm Roach vs. Youth
I had pegged Jones as a cap casualty going into the 2024 offseason, but the Broncos opted to keep him. Thus, Jones' spot seems safe.
However, that could change if other players impress during training camp. The Broncos added Roach in free agency, and while his salary suggests they see him as a rotational player, they could make him a starter if his play demands it.
The other factor that could come into play is how younger players on the depth chart fare. Could Matt Hennigsen show he's more than a depth guy? Could Elijah Garcia make a push for more playing time? And how might Eyioma Uwazurike fit into plans once he's reinstated by the NFL?
While releasing Jones would save $10M in cap space and cash, it's far from certain he'll be cut. But if several players make a big impression in training camp and the preseason, that could change.
Cornerback: Tremon Smith vs. Special Teams Contributors
The Broncos added Tremon Smith in free agency in 2023. His contributions were mostly limited to special teams, though he was certainly good in that department.
Smith, a vested veteran, is due $2.5M this season. While that's not a lot of money, the Broncos do have younger players who could provide cheaper options if they step up on special teams.
Such players to watch are Damarri Mathis, Kris Abrams-Draine and Quinton Newsome. The same holds true with Levi Wallace, who signed with the Broncos this offseason and has special teams experience.
Another possibility is the Broncos could keep an extra off-ball linebacker in place of a cornerback, if that linebacker excels at special teams. Someone like Justin Strnad or Andre Smith — each of whom is due less money than Smith — could be the one who allows the Broncos to move on from the veteran cornerback.
Punter: Riley Dixon vs. Trenton Gill
The Broncos will have a competition for the punter job in training camp. Dixon wasn't bad in 2023, but he wasn't a game-changer, either, and the Broncos added Gill, who has spent two seasons in the NFL.
Dixon is due $1.735M while Gill is due $985K. Here, there's not a significant difference in salary. However, Dixon is a vested veteran while Gill is not.
If the Broncos keep Dixon, they will have to pay his salary in full for 2024. With Gill, his salary wouldn't become fully guaranteed at any point of the season.
If the two are even with each other after the preseason, Gill's age and salary compared to Dixon may mean he gets the punting job. However, if Dixon outperforms Gill, it won't be that big of a deal to keep Dixon.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!