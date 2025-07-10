Breaking Down Broncos' Quarterback Cash Commitments in 2025
We’ve gone over every position group on the Denver Broncos' roster save for one — quarterback. Of course, Bo Nix is on the second year of his 2024 draft pick contract, a deal that keeps him on an inexpensive salary, particularly when compared to veteran quarterbacks.
The Broncos have a couple other QBs on the roster, both on veteran contracts, though one who has more experience in the NFL, and more familiarity with Sean Payton’s schemes, is getting much more than the other.
Let’s examine the Broncos' salary-cap and cash commitments to the quarterbacks and what it all means.
Bo Nix
- 2025 cap charge: $4.23M
- 2025 cash commitment: $1.641M
The advantage of a cost-controlled contract for a recently drafted quarterback are evident, as Nix is being paid considerably less money than the other starting quarterbacks in the AFC West.
As we’ve noted in this series, that cost-controlled deal allows the Broncos to commit more money to other positions. In particular, the Broncos are putting a lot of money into the offensive line, which can be a big benefit for a developing quarterback.
The Broncos will have cost control for Nix through at least 2026. In 2027, the Broncos will have to make a decision about the fifth-year option, though if Nix continues to improve, the talk may really be about an extension — and if that happens, the team will commit a lot more money to its quarterback.
Jarrett Stidham
- 2025 cap charge: $4M
- 2025 cash commitment: $5.5M
Stidham got the bulk of his money for 2025 fully guaranteed. The only portion that’s not guaranteed is a $510,000 per-game roster bonus, which is divided among 17 games and paid for each week he is on the 53-man roster.
For 2026, he has $2M of his base salary fully guaranteed but it comes with offset clauses. The Broncos could cut him and get some of that money credited should Stidham sign for even the veteran minimum with another team.
Whether the Broncos keep Stidham in 2026 or not, next year will be a good time to draft a quarterback who can at least be developed to be the backup. That way, if Nix cements himself as the long-term starter, the Broncos will have an inexpensive backup when it comes time for Nix to get a new contract.
Sam Ehlinger
- 2025 cap charge: $1.198M
- 2025 cash commitment: $1.337M
Ehlinger got $300,000 in fully guaranteed salary with $167.500 of that coming in the form of a signing bonus. It’s a small amount of cash, relative to what players receive, to commit to him for the chance to make the roster.
It’s possible that Ehlinger opens the season on the practice squad, but if he performs well in training camp and the preseason, the Broncos could be tempted to keep him on the 53-man roster.
Either way, Ehlinger is probably not the long-term backup — and if he did show he can be a top backup, he’ll be in line for more money than he’s currently receiving. Hence, Broncos fans shouldn’t expect him to be around for more than one season.
What it All Means
For 2025, the Broncos are committing about $9.5M in cap space and about $8.5M in cash to the three quarterbacks. The main reason why the cap number is higher is because of the prorated signing bonus from Nix’s deal (he was paid that signing bonus in 2024).
Having to commit less than $10M in cap and cash to three quarterbacks is certainly a boon to a team when it comes to keeping other veterans around. Again, we’ve seen that evident in the money that has been committed to positions such as the offensive line and the interior defensive line.
If Nix keeps improving, though, the Broncos won’t be in a position to keep QB cap and cash commitments below $10M. However, given how many years the Broncos struggled to find a quarterback to take over since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season, fans won't worry about that if Nix proves he’s the long-term guy.
The Broncos will cross that bridge when it comes time. For now, fans can enjoy the benefit of quarterbacks who aren’t getting paid a lot of money. And if Nix keeps proving himself, the Broncos will have decisions to make about the rest of the roster — but it will come with the certainty about the QB position that hasn’t been there for about a decade.
