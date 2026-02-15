Broncos' Veteran QB Shares Insight on Why Bo Nix is Special

Time will tell whether veteran quarterback Sam Ehlinger returns to the Denver Broncos. He'll be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens on March 11.

Over his one-year stint in Denver, Ehlinger had a unique vantage point from which to observe Bo Nix's second NFL season. Nix led the Broncos to 14 wins, tying the franchise's single-season record, winning the AFC West crown, and clinching the No. 1 playoff seed.

Nix's strong second year came to an early close when he broke his ankle near the end of the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, but he finished the game. The Broncos would turn to Jarrett Stidham to lead them in the AFC championship game, but it wasn't enough to get past the New England Patriots.

Following that loss to the Patriots, Ehlinger talked about what makes Nix such a special player.

“I think you have to just kind of consider the way he was raised. He’s raised in a football family. His dad’s a football coach his whole life, so all he has ever known is football, and that’s a really good thing," Ehlinger said of Nix. "He is a really smart football player. I think you see that on the field. He understands coverages and offense really well, offense and defensive football."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A Coach's Kid

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) takes a selfie with his father after warming up before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A coach's kid often has certain advantages that other quarterbacks don't. If they don't burn off and rebel against their fathers, they often go on to thrive at the collegiate level, and some of them even make it to the NFL, like Nix.

Nix might be even crazier about football than his father, Patrick, who played at Auburn back in the early 90s. That's where the "Nix for six" slogan originates, with Patrick at Auburn.

Patrick's son would go on to get drafted into the NFL, and in the first round, no less, which wasn't something he was able to do as a player decades prior. Just because Bo was a first-round pick doesn't mean he rests on his laurels.

According to Ehlinger, Nix wants to be great.

"I think his desire to be great is really special, too. A lot of people who are Heisman finalists, first-round picks could easily be complacent, and he’s not," Ehlinger said of Nix. "I think his football awareness, his drive to be great, really stand out, and it’s been great getting to know him. I consider him a best friend and a brother, so it’s been fun getting to know him.”

Ehlinger's Outlook

After a year under the wing of Sean Payton in the Broncos' well-regarded quarterback room, Ehlinger may have some great opportunities awaiting him in free agency. The strong bond Ehlinger shares with his Nix and Stidham is public knowledge.

Even Payton can't help but compliment the vibes and talent in his quarterback room any chance he gets. Ehlinger is a part of that, along with Davis Webb, who was recently promoted to offensive coordinator.

Like Zach Wilson before him, Ehlinger's one-year sabbatical at Club Payton might restore the luster on his NFL stock. We know some teams were interested in signing him off the Broncos' practice squad during the season, but Ehlinger opted to remain in Denver.

Franchise QB

Ehlinger could move on to greener pastures, relative to opportunity, but Nix has proven that he'll be in Denver for the long haul. No quarterback has ever won more games through his first two NFL seasons than Nix.

The Broncos finally wrested the AFC West back from the clutches of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. And were it not for that ankle setback ahead of the AFC title game, the Broncos would have had a great shot at bringing home the frachise's fourth Lombardi Trophy.

That's not how the cookie crumbled, but take heart. Nix will be back in time for the offseason training program in May, and between now and then, the Broncos are expected to be aggressive in building the nest around their young franchise quarterback, specifically at the skill positions .

With a talent infusion at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, there's no telling to what heights Nix could lead the Broncos in Year 3. One thing is for sure, though: Super Bowl expectations are back in the Mile High City.