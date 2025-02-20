Broncos Pursuing Former Dolphins Pro Bowl RB Raheem Mostert: Pros & Cons
The Denver Broncos running back room needs improvement, given the number of variables and unknowns surrounding the position as the team inches toward free agency and the NFL draft.
Enter Raheem Mostert. The Miami Dolphins have released the former Pro Bowl running back. Could Mostern make sense as a Broncos target?
Let’s break it down.
Why it Makes Sense
Broncos GM George Paton’s job is to put the best talent around Bo Nix and reduce the unknown variables relative to the state of the roster going into the draft. This is where Mostert makes sense.
Assuming Javonte Williams departs in free agency, the Broncos would need to lean on a committee of Audric Estimé, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson, and it remains to be seen whether that group can take the step forward needed after the unit struggled to find consistency in 2024. According to NextGen Stats, the Broncos ranked 24th in the NFL in rush yards over expected per play (-0.06).
Estimé, signed through 2027, has size and showed some flashes in his rookie year. McLaughlin, whose size realistically limits his role, is heading into his third year and is a restricted free agent after this season, meaning he has to be tendered or extended after the 2025 season. Badie and Watson round out the rotation.
As recently as 2023, Mostert led the league in touchdowns. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards and posted 21 total touchdowns, at 4.8 yards per carry.
At his best, Mostert can be a key contributor on passing downs and effectively replace the niche that Williams carved out in 2024. Mostert is a good pass-catcher out of the backfield and is competent as a pass-blocker despite his size. As a veteran, he can be a calming voice in the locker room, film room, and on the field.
Another factor is that Mostert is poised to be a cut in Miami, meaning that he does not count towards the compensatory pick formula and, therefore, would not cancel out any potential pick Denver might acquire for letting Williams go in free agency. It might be a moot point, as the Broncos need to focus on acquiring talent to the roster, but any chance of adding to 2026’s draft war chest is noteworthy.
Why it Doesn't Make Sense
Some of the reasons Denver pursuing Mostert doesn't make sense actually tie to why Miami is about to make him available: age, injury history, and a disappointing 2024 season.
Moster will be entering his age-33 season, and while he hasn't been overworked relative to tread left on the tires, age is certainly a factor, considering that running back success diminishes steeply after age-30. His season-high carry metric went from 67 yards in 2022 to 49 in 2023 and just 21 yards in 2024, meaning that he's unlikely to generate explosive plays in the same way he has in the past.
Although the Dolphins had backup quarterbacks for a good chunk of last season and their entire offense had underperformed in 2024, Mostert stood out for his ineffectiveness. Moreover, he fumbled twice and lost both on 104 touches and two returns in 2024.
For Sean Payton, ball security is imperative. The Broncos would need Mostert to bounce back and find success while learning a new scheme. Father Time is undefeated, and at 33, it would be improbable to expect a Mostert renaissance in Denver.
If the Broncos were to acquire Mostert, realistically, they would still need to find an upgrade in the draft early, even if it becomes more of a Day 2, early Day 3 situation, although it would make the need less dire.
One must question the logic of Mostert as an insurance policy. Running backs who can immediately be effective in running the ball, in pass protection, and as a pass-catcher are hard to find in the draft, but the Broncos are poised to get a talented ball-carrier early.
If the Broncos are able to get those backfield playmakers this offseason, the team would be in a prime position to capitalize on Nix's rookie contract over the next three years. Potentially, the Broncos could follow a similar pattern to the 2011 New Orleans Saints and draft a defensive blue-chip and trade up to land a featured running back. Improving the ceiling is as important as improving the floor.
Bottom Line
Ultimately, the Broncos pursuing Mostert comes down to opportunity, costs, and role. The caliber of the running backs available in free agency is shaping up to be reasonably strong, with the likes of Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb, Najee Harris, and JK Dobbins hitting the market.
If it’s about taking running back off the list of dire needs early in the draft, expect the Broncos to bypass Mostert and go for a more premium option in the belief that that player can establish himself as the featured back and get the running game into more of a consistent rhythm.
Mostert should be one of the backs signed in the second or even third wave of free agency, with relatively low guaranteed money, with a max contract of $1.5-$2 million. He's unlikely to get a multi-year deal at this stage of his career, and his cost should be driven down by other running backs signing.
Mostert is a good player, but his best days are likely behind him.
