Two Crucial Matchups Broncos Must Win at Raiders
The Denver Broncos are looking to sweep the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time in a long time while also looking for their first win at Allegiant Stadium. If the Broncos want to get the job done, there are two matchups they must focus on, especially looking back on Week 5's win at Mile High.
Let's examine the two matchups Denver absolutely has to have an answer for.
Mike McGlinchey vs. Maxx Crosby
In the first Broncos-Raiders matchup this season, Crosby picked up two sacks, but McGlinchey was not playing. McGlinchey was on injured reserve, with Alex Palczewski playing in relief for him at right tackle, but neither of those sacks came against him.
On one of those sacks, a tight end was tasked with blocking Crosby, but this failed miserably, leading to the sack. McGlinchey is back and has done well vs. Crosby in the past.
Last season, McGlinchey also played in one game against the Raiders — the season opener — where he allowed one sack and six total pressures. Allowing a high number of pressures was rough, but holding Crosby to one sack is a small win. McGlinchey missed the season finale, and in that game, Crosby also picked up one sack but added eight total pressures.
McGlinchey has been having a good season, and having him back the past few weeks has been a boost to the Broncos offense, especially the running game. Crosby will get his, as elite players always do, but McGlinchey should be able to limit his impact, which is all you can ask.
And considering the Raiders defense and its limitations, that should be enough. The Broncos have spent "a lot" of time preparing for Crosby, per head coach Sean Payton.
“Protection plan. We’re sliding this way, we’re nudging," Payton said on Friday. "Is it an underlined call that we won’t call if we won’t call if we’re on the right hash [mark]? Maybe it’s a left hash? Just a lot. Then, how come he’s over here to the left? Well he’s over here to the left sometimes. It requires some calories.”
Broncos vs. Brock Bowers
The Broncos must handle Bowers, who has been having an outstanding season, with 706 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Against the Broncos in Week 5, he totaled 97 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown was a bit of a weird play from the Broncos, primarily safety P.J. Locke, but they can’t have those lapses this time.
In coverage, the Broncos should double him with boundary cornerback Riley Moss or nickel Ja’Quan McMillian and a safety, allowing Patrick Surtain II to lock down Jakobi Meyers, who has 214 yards and three touchdowns in three games against Denver. If the Broncos put Surtain on Bowers, they risk Meyers being a playmaker.
One of the other corners and safety should be enough to handle Bowers, but the more significant element would be to get pressure up front and rattle quarterback Gardner Minshew. The Raiders are among the worst pass-blocking teams in the NFL, while the Broncos pass rush is among the best. If Denver can generate pressure, rattle the quarterback, and force quicker throws, it will help the secondary handle Bowers.
"You see all the joker traits, means and change of direction," Payton said of Bowers. "It’s a high-end receiving trait and he can move, he can be outside and he can run a route tree maybe different than most tight ends. He certainly goes up and makes the first touchdown catch against us. When it’s happening week in and week out—we see that with the player in Detroit. We’re seeing it obviously with [Chiefs TE Travis] Kelce. We see it with [49ers TE George] Kittle. Man, that’s a weapon and it becomes a little bit more challenging when they’re at that position than when they’re outside at receiver. That’s important in this game.”
Bottom Line
The Broncos are the much better team on paper and should walk away with this game easily. However, the Broncos have a history of playing down to their competition.
They can’t do that against the Raiders. The Broncos need this win to put them in a more secure position to make the playoffs, and winning these two matchups will go a long way to helping them get their first win in Las Vegas.
