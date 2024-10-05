Broncos vs. Raiders: Five Bold Predictions in Week 5
The 2-2 Denver Broncos are looking to earn a winning record. The Las Vegas Raiders currently boast an eight-game winning streak over the Broncos, and to snap it, Denver will need to get things going on offense.
The Broncos have been inconsistent offensively, but they have had sparks. In this game, the Broncos need those sparks to catch fire and find a way to sustain them over the remainder of the season.
To help Denver achieve that, these five bold predictions need to come true. This is a home game with a lot on the line and borders on a must-win for the Broncos, but more than that, this is a must-have game for the offense.
My Week 5 bold predictions have the Broncos figuring it out offensively while staying dominant on defense.
Let’s dive in.
Bo Nix Lights Pp the Raiders
It's been a rough start for Nix, as he has been one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks this season. However, the rookie has faced an onslaught of formidable defenses and a torrential downpour against the New York Jets.
The Raiders offer a reprieve, and Nix will use the Broncos' challenging first-quarter schedule to take advantage of a middle-of-the-pack defense. The Raiders play off-coverage and their secondary has issues missing tackles, so Sean Payton calls short and quick passes that lead to some yards after the catch and a few big plays, and Nix's best passing day as a young pro.
Prediction: Nix throws for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns.
Broncos Protect Nix
The Broncos' offensive line struggled in the first two weeks, allowing 18 pressures with a 36.7 pressure rate in Week 1, 14 pressures and 35.9% pressure in Week 2, nine pressures and 23.1% pressure in Week 3, and five pressures and 18.5 pressure rate in Week 4.
The Broncos have improved each week, allowing two sacks in each of the first two games but none in the last two. The O-line keeps it up and keep Nix protected, enabling him to have a great day passing the ball.
Prediction: The Broncos allow less than five pressures on Nix.
Broncos Swallow Gardner Minshew
There's a chance the Raiders will be down two offensive linemen, and they've struggled to protect Minshew all season long. The Raiders are facing off against the Broncos defense, one of the best pass-rushing teams this season, while being the most aggressive pass-rush. Denver has posted 12 sacks in the past two games
Prediction: The Broncos sack Minshew eight times, leading to 20 sacks in three games.
Pressure on Minshew Leads to Turnovers
Thanks to the pressure upfront, Minshew makes multiple mistakes. One of the pass rushers registers a strip-sack, forcing two other bad passes that find their way into a Broncos defender's hands.
These three turnovers give more opportunities to Nix, and the Broncos capitalize on it, scoring 17 points off of turnovers.
Prediction: The Broncos pick off Minshew twice on their way to a three-takeaway day.
Broncos Keep it Clean at Home
There have been some inconsistencies with the Broncos' clean game. They've been penalized 27 times, the 14th-most so far this season.
These penalties have been costly in different ways, and the Broncos have been focusing on cleaning up. Playing in front of the home crowd, the Broncos keep the penalties to a minimum.
The Broncos are tied for the sixth-worst turnover differential because their offense has had issues keeping the ball. They're tied for the third most giveaways this season with seven: four interceptions and three lost fumbles.
The Broncos keep it clean here by not turning the ball over, and with their projected three takeaways on the defense, they take their season turnover differential from -2 to +1.
Prediction: The Broncos have no turnovers and get called for under five penalties.
