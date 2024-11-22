3 Keys to a First-Ever Broncos Victory Over Raiders in Vegas
Sunday’s matchup between the 6-5 Denver Broncos and the 2-8 Las Vegas Raiders will be the final regular season game played in November with just six games left on the schedule. Denver remains in third place in the AFC West and aims to earn its first-ever win in Las Vegas, as the Raiders have won four straight home games since moving from Oakland, CA.
The Broncos beat the Raiders 34-18 in Week 5, snapping an eight-game losing streak to Las Vegas, and have gone 4-3 since then with an intensified focus on the AFC playoff race. So, while Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix continues to collect individual awards, it’s crunch time for a team that desperately needs to stack up some divisional wins to keep pace in the AFC.
Most sports books list the Broncos as the favorite, which, of course, means nothing in the NFL, where unlikely upsets occur every week like clockwork. So what'll it take for the Broncos to avoid a trap game and come out on top?
Here are my three keys to victory.
Bully Brock Bowers
The Raiders don't have much to hang their hats on offensively as quarterback Gardner Minshew steers a unit that is inconsistent in the run game and even worse in pass protection. Suffice it to say that Las Vegas’ cringeworthy offense runs through its rookie tight end.
The No. 13 overall pick from Georgia had a career game in Week 11, hauling in 13 receptions on 16 targets for 126 yards and a touchdown. The career game added to Bowers’ total on the season with 70 receptions for 706 receiving yards and three scores.
Remember, in the Raiders’ Week 5 loss to the Broncos in Denver, Bowers scored the first touchdown of the game on a 57-yard strike from Minshew early in the game. The 6-foot-3, 243-pounder finished as Las Vegas’ leading receiver with eight catches for 97 yards and that score.
Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II offered his analysis of the Raiders talented rookie this week, observing how Bowers plays all over the field in multiple roles as a receiver. Because of Bowers’ versatility, it wouldn’t be surprising to see PS2 lock up with the rookie tight end, something he’s previously done against Travis Kelce.
It’ll be interesting to see what coverage Bowers draws from Broncos linebackers Justin Strnad and Cody Barton, who have led Denver’s defense in Alex Singleton's absence since Week 3. Vance Joseph’s defense is surging with confidence and physicality, something that Bowers will be forced to contend with.
Value Devaughn Vele as WR2
Life in the NFL for a rookie is tough, but it’s even tougher when you’re a seventh-round draft pick (No. 235) fighting to make the team, stay on the active roster, and earn starting reps. But that’s exactly what the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Vele continues to do, showing immense chemistry with his fellow rookie quarterback.
Last week, Vele was Denver's second-leading receiver, with four receptions on five targets for 66 yards. The former Utah playmaker is credited with 26 total catches for 281 yards and one touchdown in seven games played this season and is consistently drawing Nix's eye in the Broncos' evolving passing game.
Vele remains atop the Broncos' receiver leaderboard, ranking second in receiving yards, receiving yards per game (40.1), and third in total receptions. He’s also responsible for earning 14 total first downs, indicative of his utilization in recent weeks.
As much as I respect sixth-year veteran Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who caught four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown last week, it’s clear that Vele has earned the WR2 reps. Humphrey was a Sean Payton disciple in New Orleans and is in his second season in Denver. However, Humphrey has been inconsistent and has fumbled the ball twice this year with three drops.
Drops happen in the NFL, as Vele is also responsible for two of them, but with a rookie seventh-rounder, such mistakes should be expected. However, Vele quickly foreshadows a new era in the Broncos' receiving room that includes fellow rookie Troy Franklin as Nix continues his soaring success under Payton's watchful eye.
Ride Nix’s Hot Hand in Vegas
You’d be pressed to find an NFL quarterback playing at such a high level, let alone a rookie, as Nix continues to acquire recognition and accolades. This week, the No.12 overall pick earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week.
On Thursday, he was named Offensive Rookie of the Week for the second straight week, making him the first Broncos player to win the award twice in a season since Tim Tebow in 2010.
Nix continues to put his draft class on notice, leading all rookie quarterbacks since October in passing yards (1,615), total yards (1,802), passing touchdowns (13), scrimmage touchdowns (three), completion percentage (68.9%), passer rating (106.2), and team wins (four).
As we like to say here at Mile High Huddle, Nix is the proverbial straw that stirs the Broncos' drink, renewing the fan base with excitement, hope, and optimism for what the future holds in a tightening AFC playoff race.
In terms of this Sunday, Nix will be tasked to beat a Raiders defense that allows almost 29 points per game and a secondary that’s been riddled with injuries. Both of Las Vegas’ starting cornerbacks are listed as questionable on this week’s practice report, with Jack Jones (back) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday. Nickelback Nate Hobbs (ankle) was also held out of practice earlier this week.
All the makings of the Broncos notching a first-ever win at Allegiant Stadium present themselves against a bad, injured, and disillusioned Raiders team. Instead of rolling snake eyes in Las Vegas, Payton will continue to win by riding the hot arm of his talented and lethal rookie quarterback.
