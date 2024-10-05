Two Matchups Broncos Must Exploit to End Raiders' 8-Game Win Streak
If the Denver Broncos want to end the Las Vegas Raiders' eight-game winning streak, they need to win the matchups that favor them and shut done those that don't. What are the key matchups for the Broncos?
Let's dive in.
Go Right at Jones
The prime matchup for the Broncos offense is to force Raiders cornerback Jack Jones to be physically present in coverage and as a run defender. His physicality — or lack thereof — is a serious advantage for the Broncos.
Jones doesn’t play the catch point with physicality, which can benefit Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton. Against the run, Jones sidesteps running backs often, so the Broncos should run at him and force the issue.
Jones' coverage stats are good, as he allows a negative 9.5 catch rate over expected and a negative 3.1 coverage EPA while being targeted 15.8% of the time. However, he also allows a 107.9 passer rating when targeted, averaging four yards of separation overall.
Jones primarily lines up on the boundary, so limiting it to those snaps where the Broncos can force the issue in coverage with Sutton, Jones allows the ninth-highest average of separation and 88.5 passer rating when targeted. So, he is allowing receivers to get separation but is doing well to clamp down, almost like he is baiting opposing quarterbacks into the throw.
The Raiders play Jones in off-coverage because he doesn’t have the technique to press at the line of scrimmage. Bo Nix and Sutton need to show good timing and work the quick passing game to get the receiver the ball quickly and force Jones to make a tackle. Jones has missed four tackles so far this season, and tackling has been an issue his whole career.
Jones doesn’t bring the physicality to be a reliable tackler. The key matchup is getting Sutton into yards-after-the-catch situations against Jones for the Broncos offense.
Make Bowers Bow Out
Denver's key defensive matchup is shutting down Raiders first-round tight end Brock Bowers, who has already been shown to be a reliable and capable offensive weapon. Davante Adams has been ruled out of this game, so the Broncos can discuss putting Patrick Surtain II on Bowers. Denver must ensure it can shut down the rookie, who has had one of the best starts for a tight end this season.
The good news is the Broncos have been solid against tight ends so far, but they haven’t played a dynamic player like Bowers in their first four games. The Broncos have allowed 34.5 yards to tight ends, the 12th-lowest average in the NFL.
Right now, Bowers is projected to have over 42.5 yards receiving against the Broncos on 3.8 catches, which wouldn’t be terrible. However, if the Broncos want to shut down the Raiders offense even more, they must hold Bowers under those marks. He's a focal point for the offense, and with Adams out, Bowers' role and importance increases.
