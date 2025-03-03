Broncos RB Situation: 3 Free-Agent Fits in 2025
One of the most critical components of the Sean Payton offense is a running back with good vision on inside zone running plays and playmaking ability out of the backfield as a receiver. The Denver Broncos don’t currently have a player like that on the roster who can handle a full workload and be a game-changer with home-run speed.
Going back through Payton’s history with the New Orleans Saints, he typically utilized a rotational backfield but always had that one player who could do immense damage as a receiver. Whether it was Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles, or Alvin Kamara, the standard held true.
The Broncos offense took several big steps forward last season under the guidance of Payton and rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but in order to fully maximize its potential, the team needs to figure out who can be a dynamic running and receiving threat who doesn’t tip off the defense to the unit's intentions.
Finding somebody who can consistently fall forward for positive yardage, cause defenses to bite on play-action, as well as be a quality pass protector is a major need for the Broncos going forward.
This year’s running back class in the NFL draft features several starting quality prospects, and the Broncos met with many of them at the Comine this past week. It makes sense for the Broncos to draft a player at the position for a future piece, but they should also look to the free-agent market for an impact player capable of handling the workload as a proven option.
First, let’s break down the room.
Running backs under contract in 2025: Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, Blake Watson
McLaughlin was arguably the Broncos' best running back last season, and if nothing else, he was the most consistent player remaining on the roster. Estime had his role reduced early in the season following some fumbling issues but did have a handful of nice showings later in the season.
Badie had a great game against Tampa Bay early in the year, but was sidelined for the majority of the season due to a frightening back injury the following week in New York. He was elevated off of injured reserve for the playoff game against Buffalo but only saw two touches in the game.
Watson is a practice squad player who is a solid depth and developmental piece.
Free Agency Priority: Medium
The Broncos need to find their starting running back of the future in some capacity. It’s obvious that they don’t fully trust Estime to be their featured back after making him a healthy scratch for their playoff game in Buffalo. Badie has shown flashes as an explosive playmaker, but consistency and availability are major factors that need to be considered.
McLaughlin is a fun and good football player, but his size concerns are very real, and he's better used as a utility player rather than a featured back. Adding to the room is a major need, and there are a handful of quality options that make a lot of sense for the Broncos in free agency.
Free-Agent Fits
Aaron Jones | Minnesota Vikings
At 31 years old but still running strong, Jones is a multi-faceted back with a lot of experience. He is a versatile player out of the backfield as a receiver and a highly trusted pass protector.
Last season, Jones ran 268 times for 1,186 yards and five touchdowns. He has great vision and is capable of playing in either a zone or gap scheme, and has great balance after contact. His 2.97 yards after contact per attempt was the 16th-highest of any runner with at least 200 carries last season.
As a receiver, Jones is a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands in open space. He caught 54 balls on 64 targets for 421 yards and two scores.
With his age being a major concern, Jones shouldn’t get a bank-breaking contract on the open market, but his services will be coveted around the league. He's still a great football player and still has starting-quality tread on the tires.
Najee Harris | Pittsburgh Steelers
Even though Harris isn’t quite as dynamic as a receiver out of the backfield, he is one of the best options on the open market this offseason. He’ll only be 27 years old when the season starts, and he has rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons as a pro.
Harris is a “steady as he goes” type of running back that averages 3.9 yards per carry on average for his career. Last year, he ran 269 times for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns without fumbling on the year. He caught 39 passes for 324 yards as well.
Though Harris may not be a true game-changing player in terms of home-run ability or creating explosive plays, he has a consistency to his game that teams like more often than not. What you see is what you get.
Nick Chubb | Cleveland Browns
Despite the major injury concerns with Chubb, this makes a ton of sense for the Broncos as a low-risk, high-reward type of signing. Once feared as one of the best runners in the game, he's coming off of a second major knee injury from a couple of years ago and a down season for his standards in 2024 as he was still recovering.
However, Chubb also has four consecutive years in which he ran for more than 1,200 yards (with a career high of 1,525 in 2022) and has always been a quality receiving threat out of the backfield, even though he didn’t get many opportunities to do so due to his run game ability.
Should the medicals come back clean, Chubb would instantly upgrade the room in all facets of the position. He has the size, vision, receiving ability, and is a stone wall in pass protection. This is a perfect fit for what the Broncos are looking for in their running backs.
If Chubb is agreeable to a one-year deal for around $5 million, this value addition could be the best free-agent pickup of the offseason.
