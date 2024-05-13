Broncos Re-Sign WR Phillip Dorsett II, Add Rookie CB Quinton Newsome
Only a few days removed from releasing veteran wideout Phillip Dorsett II, the Denver Broncos have re-signed him. The team announced the move on Monday, along with the signing of college free-agent cornerback Quinton Newsome.
The signings come on the heels of the Broncos' rookie minicamp, which has been held the past few days at Centura Health Training Center. Newsome was there, competing alongside the Broncos' seven-player draft class and 13-player college free-agent crop.
The Broncos must have liked what they saw from Newsome. According to the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, Denver's plan all along was to get Newsome inked.
Newsome had a productive career at Nebraska, recording 148 tackles (94 solo), three sacks, two forced fumbles, 18 passes defensed, and an interception in 53 games (35 starts). He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades last season thanks to the 37 tackles (20 solo), four passes defensed, and and interception he totaled in 11 games (10 starts).
There's a lot to like about the 6-foot-1, 185-pound corner. But a ballhawk he is not, as evidenced by his singular collegiate interception.
As for Dorsett, the Broncos originally signed him in August of last year. The former Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick would go on to appear in two games as a Bronco with one start, living mostly on the practice squad. He posted zero stats.
However, the Broncos aren't quite done with the 31-year-old Dorsett. The veteran will have some added competition this time around, though, as the Broncos built the nest around first-round QB Bo Nix by drafting Troy Franklin (Round 4) and Devaughn Vele (Round 7), as well as running backs Audric Estimé (Round 5) and explosive college free-agent rookie Blake Watson.
