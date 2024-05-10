Broncos Release WR Phillip Dorsett & DL Rashard Lawrence
The Denver Broncos released two veterans on Friday as the team's 2024 draft class and college free-agent signings arrived for rookie minicamp. Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence were jettisoned.
The Broncos signed Dorsett last August and he would go on to appear in two games with one start, living mostly on the practice squad. He posted zero stats.
A former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Dorsett has bounced around the NFL the past few years. The 31-year-old will now be in search of his eighth NFL team.
Dorsett's jersey No. 4 was reassigned to newcomer quarterback Zach Wilson, who had given the No. 10 jersey to Denver's first-rounder Bo Nix. The writing was on the wall for Dorsett when the Broncos not only drafted Nix's top target at Oregon — Troy Franklin — but also Utah wideout Devaughn Vele in the seventh.
Lawrence arrived in Denver this past January on a futures contract. The former fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals didn't get a chance to ply his wares for the Broncos, being released before his cleats could ever hit the grass at Centura Health Training Center.
The Broncos didn't draft a defensive lineman, but they did sign a pair from the college free agent ranks. Brandon Matterson and Jordan Miller are debuting this weekend at rookie minicamp, but their outlook is dim, even considering Denver's storied history in holding onto undrafted rookies.
The Broncos acquired John Franklin-Myers via trade during the draft, and signed Malcolm Roach during free agency. Although Mike Purcell was allowed to depart in free agency, the Broncos will be getting 2022 fourth-rounder Eyioma Uwazurike at some point this summer, after he finishes serving his one-year suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy.
Combined with incumbent starters D.J. Jones and Zach Allen, the new arrivals to the Broncos' defensive line have added some veteran stability and youthful upside. And on the offensive side, the Broncos wasted little time building the nest around Nix, both in the draft and in the undrafted crop of signings.
