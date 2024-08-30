3 Reasons Broncos Will Regret Cutting Veteran WR Tim Patrick
As the Denver Broncos head into the 2024 season, they surprised the fan base by parting ways with fan-favorite wideout Tim Patrick. Patrick had been sidelined by injuries for the past two seasons, but was excited to return to the field to re-join Courtland Sutton.
Patrick's departure will be deeply felt, as he provided the Broncos with a strong presence as a boundary receiver, especially in contested catch situations and in the red zone. Despite his injury setbacks, he remained determined to return to the playing field and has since landed in Detroit.
Patrick showed out in his return to action this preseason, making the decision to jettison him somewhat mystifying to Broncos Country. It's something the team might live to regret.
Allow me to break down three reasons the Broncos will rue parting ways with Patrick.
Early Chemistry with Nix
Patrick seemed to hit the ground running with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, catching everything thrown his way and racking up five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown during limited time in the Broncos' first two preseason games. Patrick's sure hands are especially vital for a young quarterback getting into a groove as they fight every play to move the chains.
Nix and the Broncos must rely on a young receiving corps to fill the vacuum created by Patrick's departure. Look for rookie seventh-rounder Devaughn Vele to get the bulk of the work, especially if Marvin Mims Jr. continues to be underutilized in the passing game.
Unmatched Determination
Patrick had a series of ups and downs to begin his career, but despite some catastrophic setbacks, he's displayed unmatched determination, and as a veteran example in the locker room, that's valuable. He seemed to be turning the corner following the 2021 season, garnering a multi-year extension from the Broncos.
Unfortunately, he would tear his ACL the following year and, almost one year to the day, went down on a season-ending non-contact Achilles injury coming out of a cut. With the odds stacked against him, Patrick continued to fight to get back on the field. Even developing a routine to get his mind right.
"I have a little routine to make sure I don't think about it," Patrick said. "Once I'm on the field, it's football for the most part, but there are little small things I do just to give me that positive mental space to ensure I'm not thinking about it out there."
Patrick's efforts showed out on the football field this preseason, as he remains in a positive mental space with zero hesitations.
Unproven Young WR Room
Outside of Sutton, Denver's receiver room is young and eager to prove they belong. Speedsters such as Mims and rookie Troy Franklin, as well as big-body possession receivers like Vele, have shown promise, but they're lacking in proven production. That being said, Mims, should be the obvious choice to move up the depth chart.
Unfortunately, the Broncos have shown little effort to involve Mims in the game plan. The most popular option among Broncos fans has been Denver's young rookie receiver, Vele, as he has a similar size and game to Patrick and even sports his long-time jersey, No. 81. And they both hail from the University of Utah.
Bottom Line
As the Broncos prepare for the 2024 regular season, Patrick's absence will be deeply felt. However, this void also presents an opportunity for Vele, and others, to step up.
Vele has generated a lot of buzz among Broncos Country and will need to keep up with the offense in his first season as he looks to fill Patrick's shoes. While Vele possesses similar attributes and size, the question remains: does he have the same never-quit mindset that made Patrick so special?
This uncertainty adds an intriguing element to the upcoming season, but one thing is certain: Broncos Country will miss Patrick and wish him the best in Detroit.
