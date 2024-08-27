WR Tim Patrick, RB Samaje Perine Among Broncos Final Cuts
The Denver Broncos released wide receiver Tim Patrick and Samaje Perine as part of the initial construction of its 53-man regular-season squad, the team announced Tuesday.
Both moves were expected after it was reported Monday that Denver decided to move on from the veteran players and would cut them ahead of the NFL-mandated roster deadline if no trades materialized.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
With the organization since 2017, Patrick — who turns 31 in November — valiantly returned from consecutive injury-ruined seasons and had a strong summer, catching his first touchdown pass in over two calendar years. It (and his prior salary reduction) was seemingly enough to secure a roster spot.
Until Patrick fell victim to the dreaded numbers game, passed on the depth chart by impressive rookie Devaughn Vele, and ousted to create more snaps for Marvin Mims and Josh Reynolds behind locked-in WR1 Courtland Sutton.
“We really like our depth at receiver, and we like the depth at other positions on our team … special teams come into play, obviously. … It wasn’t just one thing … Tim did a lot of things well, and we’re gonna miss him," Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday, via 104.3 The Fan's Andrew Mason.
The writing, too, was on the wall for Perine, who was entering the second of his $7.5 million contract with Denver. The soon-to-be 29-year-old was made expendable after the Broncos used a fifth-round pick on Audric Estime and entrenched Javonte Williams atop the depth chart. They ultimately chose to keep undrafted rookie Blake Watson over Perine (as well as Tyler Badie, who was waived).
"Another stacked room," Paton said, via the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!