Broncos Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2024
By league mandate, the Denver Broncos have unveiled their first unofficial depth chart of the 2024 season. Jarrett Stidham is listed as the No. 1 quarterback, with Zach Wilson as No. 2, and Bo Nix as No. 3.
Before fans start panicking about the implications on Nix, take note that not a single Broncos rookie was listed above the third team. In other words, this depth chart is entirely perfunctory. It's meaningless.
When it comes to the quarterback battle, Nix has obviously eclipsed Wilson in the rep-share pecking order. Wilson is still fighting, but the rookie has the high ground.
Stidham has continued to be solid, but mostly unspectacular. He'll have to show Sean Payton and company that he has the sand to capitalize on big-play opportunities. Nix hasn't been gunshy in Broncos camp, but he's also done well to protect the ball. Coaches love that.
I would type out and list the entire unofficial depth chart, but it's basically this: veterans and incuments are at the top of each position. Rookies and first-year players are third-string. Newcomer free agents bounce between first- and second-team.
The Broncos have their first preseason game coming up later this week vs. the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday, August 11, we'll have a much better understanding of how these position battles are actually shaping up, and the snap distribution handed out, especially to the quarterbacks, will be an indicator of how the coaches see the positional supremacy.
