Broncos Release Inactives vs. Raiders: Zach Allen Out
Denver Broncos fans hoped that Zach Allen's questionable status on Friday's injury report wouldn't lead to him missing Week 12's road tilt at the Las Vegas Raiders. We learned on Sunday that he won't play, unfortunately.
The Broncos released their inactives vs. the Raiders and Allen's name was at the bottom of the list. He'll be at the top of ours, however.
- Zach Allen | DL
- Zach Wilson | QB (Emergency)
- Nick Gargiulo | OL
- Frank Crum | OT
- Calvin Throckmorton | OL
- Greg Dulcich
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos probably figure they can afford Allen's absence this week against a two-win opponent. The Broncos' defensive line has been excellent this season, but its depth will now be tested. Malcolm Roach, step on up.
Curiously, the Broncos 'elevated' Gargiulo — the rookie seventh-rounder — from the practice squad on Saturday, but decided not to dress him. That's a curious waste of an elevation, but perhaps it means that Ben Powers is feeling much better.
As for Wilson, remember that he'll still dress and serve as the Broncos' emergency quarterback. The NFL's new rule allows a third quarterback to dress and not count against the game-day roster. In the event that both Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham were to get injured and exit the game, Wilson could take the field as the emergency QB.
Here is the Raiders' inactives list.
- Jakorian Bennett | CB
- Zamir White | RB
- Alexander Mattison | RB
- Nate Hobbs | CB
- Cody Whitehair | OL
- Harrison Bryant | TE
- Matthew Butler | DT
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!