Broncos Release ILB Welch, Waive DB McCalister
The Denver Broncos cut loose a pair of defenders on Tuesday, releasing inside linebacker Kristian Welch and waiving safety Tanner McCalister from the 53-man roster, the team announced.
In corresponding moves, the Broncos designated right tackle Mike McGlinchey and outside linebacker Baron Browning to return off injured reserve.
Welch, formerly of the Packers, joined the Broncos in August and appeared in each of their first six regular-season games, primarily as a special-teamer, posting eight combined tackles.
His departure trims the depth chart down to starters Cody Barton and Justin Strnad, and backup Levelle Bailey. The club also has veteran ILBs Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham on the practice squad.
Undrafted in 2023, McCalister signed a reserve/futures contract with Denver in January after spending his rookie campaign with the Cleveland Browns. The Ohio State product logged one tackle across 54 special-teams snaps this year.
McGlinchey (knee) and Browning (ankle) were placed on IR following Denver's Week 2 loss to Pittsburgh. Both are eligible to be activated and suit up for Thursday night's road contest against the Saints.
