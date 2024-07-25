Report: Broncos Restructure Contract of WR Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton is disgruntled no more.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Denver Broncos have signed their former Pro Bowl wide receiver to a restructured deal worth up to $15.2 million for the 2024 season. The deal includes $1.5 million in "new incentives."
9NEWS insider Mike Klis provided context behind the agreement.
"All along this offseason, Broncos had offered Courtland Sutton $1 million extra in incentives. But no change to his base contract," Klis posted on X. "Broncos sweetened incentive package an extra $1.5m (from $200k to $1.7m). Deal struck. So no more contract talk for Broncos top WR."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
So ends a long, winding saga for Sutton, 28, who skipped all voluntary portions of Denver's offseason program in protest of his contract. He eventually returned in June for the team's mandatory minicamp and attended quarterback Jarrett Stidham's passing camp in Dallas earlier this month.
Sutton — coming off a career-high 10-touchdown season — also underwent January ankle surgery and spent the early portion of the year rehabbing in Florida, contributing to his absence from Dove Valley.
"Each year is really important for me to continue to make sure I am ascending in my career and not get into a spot where I feel like I stalemate. I feel like I have so much more left in myself and in my body," he told reporters on June 11. "Mentally and physically, I feel like I have so much that is left to be able to give. I want to be able to do that. I want to be able to go out and produce and do more. It was nice to be able to have the 10 touchdowns, but I know there are more in there."
Sutton is entering his seventh and what may still be his swan song with the Broncos. While a display of good faith, the revision does not change nor protect against 2025, the final year of his pact, when he's due to collect $13.5 million in non-guaranteed base salary.
Until those lyrics are belted, however, Sutton will retake his place as Denver's top receiver, its offensive leader, and its greatest asset to whomever's under center this fall. Both parties share one common ideal: the desire to "win right now."
"Whoever winds up coming out, if it is Bo [Nix], if it is Jarrett, or if it is Zach, whoever winds up coming out will give us the best chance to win. ... I don’t see this being a three or four-year process," Sutton said in June. "If it becomes a three or four-year dynasty, then I hope I will be able to be a part of it.”
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!