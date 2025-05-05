Broncos Set to Debut Top 2025 Draft Picks in Rookie Minicamp
The Denver Broncos will begin the next phase of the offseason workout program with a three-day rookie minicamp, which will run from Thursday through Sunday. This will be the inaugural glimpse of the 2025 draft class in their new threads.
Those scheduled to be in attendance are first-round defensive back Jahdae Barron, second-round running back, third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant and defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones, fourth-round linebacker Que Robinson, sixth-round punter Jeremy Crawshaw, and seventh-round tight end Caleb Lohner.
The camp will also feature Denver's batch of 15 undrafted free-agent signings: offensive linemen Xavier Truss, Clay Webb, Joe Michalski, and Marques Cox, linebackers Johnny Walker Jr., Karene Reid, and J.B. Brown, wide receivers Courtney Jackson, Joaquin Davis, and Jerjuan Newton, cornerbacks Kendall Bohler, Joshua Pickett, and Jaden Robinson, nose tackle Christian Dowell, and defensive lineman Kristian Williams.
Additionally, the Broncos extended camp invites to more than two-dozen players — many of them team captains — including former Princeton quarterback Blake Stenstrom, Wyoming safety Wyett Ekeler, Lindenwood offensive lineman Cameron Cooper, Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn, and ex-Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans.
“Sometimes, I don’t know, I think if I look down there and studied that they were team captains, but I think we do spend a lot of time on the football makeup and the mental makeup, what kind of teammates they are," head coach Sean Payton said during a 2025 NFL Draft press conference last month. "Are they intelligent? There’s a lot that goes into that and it’s probably one of the more challenging things. The area scouts go out and they get exposure. Now it’s hard for the area scout to really narrow down how quickly someone learns. At the school, they’ll give them an A-learn, a B-learn, and then we take that information, and we try to dive into it more but no, it’s not an accident that these are these types of players. We talk about it all the time: our locker room is counting on this now. There’s a responsibility that we have each selection to bring them like-minded players that plan on winning and are used to competing and have that football DNA. This is a difficult league and if you don’t have it, it challenges you quick.”
Following rookie minicamp, the Broncos are slated to hold voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) from May 27-29 and June 3-5, and a mandatory minicamp from June 10-12, before embarking on a summer break prior to training camp in late July.