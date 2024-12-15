Broncos Country's Rooting Interests: Week 15
While the Denver Broncos can’t clinch a playoff spot this week with a win over the Indianapolis Colts, they can’t significantly help themselves. If other games go specific ways, the Broncos can get even closer to clinching a playoff spot and could put themselves in a position to clinch on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.
If the Broncos can win their next two games, they'll be in a good position to clinch a playoff spot, but again, they need some help to clinch on Thursday night. Outside of the seven teams currently sitting in playoff position, there are only three teams in the hunt, which makes things easy when talking about who to root for.
Here are the teams Broncos Country should be rooting for in Week 15.
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
This is obvious. If the Broncos can beat the Colts, it won’t eliminate Indy from the playoffs, but it will make it even harder for them to make it in. All Denver would have to do is win another game to eliminate the Colts or have Indy lose a game.
A Broncos victory would also eliminate the Colts' chances of winning the division and hand it to the Houston Texans if they can win their game. The Texans winning their game also helps out the Broncos.
Root: Broncos
Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans
The Dolphins are another team in the playoff hunt with a slim chance of making it. This game is before the Broncos game, and a Texans win would put them in a prime position to win their division. All the Texans would need is the Broncos to beat the Colts.
With a Texans win, the Dolphins wouldn't be eliminated from the playoffs, even if the Broncos win. However, if the Broncos can beat the Chargers next Thursday, they can clinch a playoff spot. These are the two most important games for the Broncos' playoff dreams this season, but a third game still has some rooting interest for the Broncos to land a playoff spot.
Root: Texans
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
The Bengals can be eliminated from playoff contention in two situations: one requires a loss to the Titans, and the other requires a tie. In the scenario where they lose to the Titans, the only other component needed to eliminate the Bengals is for the Broncos to beat the Colts. In a scenario where they tie, the Baltimore Ravens have to win or tie, the Chargers have to win or tie, and the Broncos have to win.
The first scenario is best for the Broncos, as Broncos fans want the Ravens and Chargers to lose. So, root for the Titans to beat the Bengals and a Broncos win over the Colts. That would whittle it down to the Colts and Dolphins in the hunt.
Root: Titans
Now, two other games matter for playoff seeding. With the Kansas City Chiefs clinching the division and the first seed, the Broncos can’t be a top-four seed in the AFC, but they can still find themselves as the fifth, sixth, or seventh seed.
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
If the Giants can beat the Ravens, it can help the Broncos get a higher seed. With the Ravens beating the Broncos earlier this season, they hold the tiebreaker. So, for the Broncos to get a higher seed than Baltimore, they need the Ravens to lose.
Root: Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers
The Broncos have another game against the Chargers that will help with their playoff seeding if they win. If they lose to the Chargers, then the only way they could surpass them is for the Chargers to lose. While this Bucs game is before the second matchup between the Broncos and the Chargers, it still benefits the Broncos if the Chargers lose.
Root: Bucs
