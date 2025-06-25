Breaking Down the Broncos Roster: Defensive Line
The Denver Broncos had a strong defensive line last year, but they lacked depth. This offseason, the Broncos made moves to improve their D-line depth, and it shows when breaking down the position.
Instead of being four deep, the Broncos have five guys, and the player they added could bring about significant change. In terms of the roster, the expectation is for only six defensive linemen to make it, with five of them already cemented in, leaving a competition for the final spot.
So, let’s take a look at how the position appears and each player's chances of making the roster.
Zach Allen
The Broncos' key player on their defensive line is a clear-cut guarantee to make the roster. In fact, the biggest question regarding Allen is whether the Broncos can secure a contract extension before the season starts, or at the very least, before his contract expires, leaving the team with a substantial dead cap hit.
Roster Chances: 100%
John Franklin-Myers
While it isn’t expected to happen, there have been rumors swirling about the Broncos trading Franklin-Myers as he enters the final year of his deal. He has been somewhat vocal about wanting an extension, and seems to have taken a back seat behind three other players also in line for an extension.
However, barring an unlikely and unforeseen trade, Franklin-Myers is on the team.
Roster Chances: 99%
D.J. Jones
With a new deal in hand, there is no doubt about Jones making the roster this year. There isn’t a path to trading him or cutting him, which, if it were even on the mind of the Broncos, they likely wouldn’t re-sign him before the start of free agency.
Roster Chances: 100%
Malcolm Roach
Roach is the third member of the defensive line in the final year of his deal. There is a slight chance that Denver will make him a cap casualty or trade him, which is why he isn’t at 100%, but it's more likely than not that he will make it.
Roach demonstrated his value to the team as a nose tackle in passing downs, showcasing a good ability to create disruptive plays in a rotational role.
Roster Chances: 90%
Sai’vion Jones
With the Broncos trading up to select Jones in the third round of the draft, there is a clear indication that he is going to make the roster. However, Sean Payton has cut a third-round pick before his rookie season once before, so it isn’t guaranteed.
Nevertheless, Jones making it is as close to guaranteed as it can be. He is much-needed depth to upgrade the fifth spot on a unit that desperately needed more out of its No. 5 guy last year.
Roster Chances: 99%
Eyioma Uwazurike
When Uwazurike last saw the field, he had a good showing, despite missing most of the offseason due to a suspension. This year, he will have had the whole offseason to work and train, building on it throughout all of training camp.
For the final spot, it seems to come down to two players, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Uwazurike as one of the two.
Roster Chances: 50%
Jordan Jackson
Jackson was the fifth defensive lineman last year, and it was a rough go. He had some moments, but they were few and far between.
However, the experience Jackson got could help him as he competes for the sixth spot this year. Can he make the massive strides he needs to, where he isn’t a liability on the field? Time will tell.
Roster Chances: 50%
Matt Henningsen
This might be it for Henningsen. He had a solid rookie season as a rotational player, but he has never fully developed his game beyond that point.
While Henningsen is part of the competition for the sixth spot, he seems to be behind Uwazurike and Jackson, and if he doesn’t make the roster, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver move on completely. There is a lot of ground for Henningsen to cover and a lot of development he has to show, which hasn't been seen yet.
Roster Chances: 15%
Jordan Miller
Despite a poor preseason last year, the Broncos saw something in Miller to keep him around on the practice squad. While he is listed as a nose tackle, he doesn’t have the size or strength for it, but he is still competing for the sixth spot.
It would be surprising to see Miller make it, but the practice squad is fully on the table.
Roster Chances: 10%
Kristian Williams
The final player in the battle for the sixth spot is the undrafted rookie. Williams is another defensive end in the Broncos' 3-4 front and part of the group competing for a starting spot.
Like Miller, it would be surprising to see Williams make it, but the practice squad is an option for him, and he may face some tough competition for that spot as well.
Roster Chances: 1%