Report: Broncos Yet to Discuss New Deal with Defensive Starter

It seems as if everyone associated with the Denver Broncos is getting a new deal these days — everyone except defensive end John Franklin-Myers. And that seems unlikely to change.

The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported Monday that the Broncos "haven't expressed interest" in a potential in-season contract extension for Franklin-Myers, arguably the team's top remaining 2026 free agent.

This was echoed Wednesday by The Denver Post's Luca Evans, who reported the Broncos and Franklin-Myers have yet to engage in extension talks.

Acquired in a trade with the Jets in 2024, Franklin-Myers has racked up 26 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks across 26 starts for the Broncos. He's currently grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 53 interior defender among 128 qualifiers, earning plus pass-rush marks.

Playing on a $7.390 million base salary this season, Franklin-Myers has repeatedly made it known that he'd like to meet Denver at the negotiating table, much like several of his teammates already did.

The Broncos, for their part, previously shared a willingness to initiate those discussions.

"John is a really good player," general manager George Paton said in August. "[It was a] big bonus we were able to get John last year. Like a number of other of our players in the final year of their deals, we’d like to have them all back. John’s no different. We have a number of players, and it’s a puzzle, kind of like your roster management, like the 53-man. So we’re working through a lot of that now. We’re excited to have John Franklin [-Myers], we’re excited to have [C Luke] Wattenberg and a lot of these guys in the last year of their deals.”

But here we are.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another Deal Gets Done

The Broncos hammered out their third extension within the last week,locking up defensive lineman Malcolm Roach on a three-year pact reportedly worth up to $29.25 million, including $14 million guaranteed. This, after the club re-signed kicker Wil Lutz to a three-year deal and center Luke Wattenberg to a four-year contract.

Not that it's a total surprise. Head coach Sean Payton had hinted as much was coming following Denver's Week 12 bye.

"We spent time, [General Manager] George [Paton] and I, before the break and discussed a number of players that we’re going to visit with. ... There are a few other players that we know we’ve reached out to, and I think the key is the communication aspect of it all," Payton told reporters on Monday.

Not Done Yet?

While it's unarguably good business on Paton's part to get a jump on 2026 free agency, there are several key Broncos players — some starters — that remain slated to hit the open market.

Among them are Franklin-Myers, running back J.K. Dobbins, and inside linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian and running back Jaleel McLaughlin are also restricted free agents; outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman is an exclusive-rights free agent.